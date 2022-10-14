ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries. A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
Citrus County Chronicle

Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. For once, it didn't matter thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers special teams. Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, as the Chargers rallied...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Another 4th-quarter mess leaves Ravens back at .500

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh can see all the positives from the Ravens' first six games. Almost every week, they've shown signs of being one of the top teams in the AFC. Their record doesn't reflect that — and they have only themselves to blame....
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears waive backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. Smith-Marsette got his first significant playing time in the offense in Chicago's 29-22 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and committed two costly mistakes.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Velasco scores game-winning penalty in shootout for Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs. Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy