BevNET.com
Wyoming Whiskey Releases 1872 Straight Bourbon Whiskey
KIRBY, Wyo.— Wyoming Whiskey announces the release of its extremely limited edition 1872 9-year-old straight bourbon whiskey. This exclusive whiskey will be sold in select US markets, including: Wyoming, California, Colorado, New York and Georgia. 1872 honors the first 150 years of Yellowstone National Park, and helps support Yellowstone Forever in their continued efforts to protect, preserve and enhance the future of America’s first national park. With only 150 bottles available, this limited release is expected to hit shelves for a fleeting moment in time.
Cathead Distillery Debuts Single Barrel Selection Of Their Old Soul Bourbon
JACKSON, Miss. – — Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is excited to announce its 2022 Old Soul Bourbon Single Barrel release, produced from barrels hand selected for their special and distinguished characteristics. Developed by Cathead Distillery Co-Founders Richard Patrick and Austin Evans, this year’s...
