KIRBY, Wyo.— Wyoming Whiskey announces the release of its extremely limited edition 1872 9-year-old straight bourbon whiskey. This exclusive whiskey will be sold in select US markets, including: Wyoming, California, Colorado, New York and Georgia. 1872 honors the first 150 years of Yellowstone National Park, and helps support Yellowstone Forever in their continued efforts to protect, preserve and enhance the future of America’s first national park. With only 150 bottles available, this limited release is expected to hit shelves for a fleeting moment in time.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO