OCO's Services to Aid Families Attends Oswego Farmer's Market
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month representatives from Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) attended the Oswego Farmers Market to inform community members about the many services that SAF provides for survivors of domestic violence. SAF is the sole domestic violence and rape crisis provider...
OCAY League Hosts First Oregon Trail-Themed Event of Season at Selkirk Shores State Park
Students from eight local school districts recently competed in the Oswego County Academic Youth League’s first competition of the school year at Selkirk Shores State Park in Pulaski. Participants learned about the Oregon Trail and were tasked with various survivalist and naturalist tasks including fungi identification, building a fire...
Fulton Savings Bank Donates $1,000 of Fire Safety Educational Equipment to Fulton FD
Fulton Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 of equipment to the Fulton Fire Department for use in their Community Risk Reduction educational program, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. The equipment included a pop-up canopy with sidewalls, projector, projection screen, and a Bluetooth speaker for presentations in schools, businesses, and at...
OCSD Celebrates White Cane Awareness
For the visually impaired, the white cane is an essential tool that gives the ability to achieve a free an independent life; that’s why AnaLeigh Babcock’s White Cane Celebration at Minetto Elementary School meant so much to her. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness...
1854 Oswego County Map Donated
Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur recently received an 1854 map of Oswego County from Tom Metcalf of Bridgeport. Metcalf’s family settled in North Hannibal in 1806. Once belonging to his great-great-great-grandfather Sumner Metcalf, the map has been preserved and passed down through the generations since then. The map shows the whole of Oswego County in 1854, along with inset maps of the smaller municipalities in the county.
Joshua D. Favata – October 12, 2022
Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba. He is also survived by his son, Joshua...
Oswego Cinema 7 10/21/2022 - 10/27/2022
Black Adam (PG-13), Halloween Ends (R), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG), Prey For The Devil (PG-13), Smile (R), Ticket To Paradise (PG-13)
