Yakima County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Crash closes Snyder and George Washington Way in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is currently responding to a traffic collision that is blocking George Washington Way and Snyder Street in Richland. According to the RPD, the area between Snyder and Sierra is closed and traffic is being diverted through Sierra. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the RPD...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Capt. Nathan Olney dies at Ahtanum from old wound

Driving up to Fort Simcoe, you’ll see a small white obelisk behind a fence. It’s one of five graves — that we know of — at the former Army post and Indian Boarding School. It is the grave of Capt. Nathan Olney, who served as an Indian Agent in Oregon and was one of the first settlers in the Ahtanum area. He was, by many accounts, respected by the Native people he lived and worked with.
OREGON STATE
KXRO.com

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington

New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
WASHINGTON STATE
nkctribune.com

OCTOBER 13, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune

2022 Pangrazi Service Award bestowed on Jim Fossett – (photo courtesy of City of Cle Elum) Learn more about Medicare Open Enrollment options Oct. 19 in Cle Elum. League of Women Voters to host election security presentation next Wednesday, Oct. 19. ‘Fires Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape’ – National...
CLE ELUM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: What questions do you have for the candidates in Washington’s fifth congressional district?

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Vanessa Perez is working to interview both candidates vying to be eastern Washington’s congresswoman. Incumbent Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) has served in the position since 2005 and is again seeking another term. Natasha Hill “(D), a lawyer and political newcomer, is looking to unseat her. What questions would you like answered by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects

An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
YAKIMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars

Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?

When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State

There Are 5 Things That You Can't Legally Throw Away In Washington State. Everyone knows that there are some things that you just can't throw away. For example, batteries, lightbulbs, and paint cans all have to be disposed of properly. But did you know that there are other items that you can't just throw in the trash?
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

West Richland: More homes going up on west end of town

West Richland continues to grow west. The city of 17,410 residents has added 5,600 people in the past 12 years and more homes are coming. In 2021, the city issued 205 permits for single-family homes, more than in the combined three years prior. There are 4,200 new homes in the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

