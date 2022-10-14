Read full article on original website
Persons of interest sought as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and vehicles of interest in an ongoing fire investigation in Washington state that is inching closer to homes.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Kwik Lok facility part of tour promoting Washington manufacturers
Manufactured goods in Washington come in all shapes and sizes, from gigantic Boeing 737 aircraft that carry passengers thousands of miles to small plastic clips to keep bread and produce fresh. The latter product is produced in the Yakima Valley by Kwik Lok, a family-owned and -operated business that was...
Chronicle
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Increases Coho Catch Limit on Cowlitz River
As of Oct. 15, the daily catch limit for hatchery adult coho salmon has been increased to six fish and anglers are allowed to retain up to four adults instead of three, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Anglers are still asked...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes Snyder and George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is currently responding to a traffic collision that is blocking George Washington Way and Snyder Street in Richland. According to the RPD, the area between Snyder and Sierra is closed and traffic is being diverted through Sierra. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the RPD...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Capt. Nathan Olney dies at Ahtanum from old wound
Driving up to Fort Simcoe, you’ll see a small white obelisk behind a fence. It’s one of five graves — that we know of — at the former Army post and Indian Boarding School. It is the grave of Capt. Nathan Olney, who served as an Indian Agent in Oregon and was one of the first settlers in the Ahtanum area. He was, by many accounts, respected by the Native people he lived and worked with.
Thousands Evacuate After Wildfire Explodes In Washington
Officials say the blaze consumed thousands of acres within hours.
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers
All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks. Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that...
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
nkctribune.com
OCTOBER 13, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune
2022 Pangrazi Service Award bestowed on Jim Fossett – (photo courtesy of City of Cle Elum) Learn more about Medicare Open Enrollment options Oct. 19 in Cle Elum. League of Women Voters to host election security presentation next Wednesday, Oct. 19. ‘Fires Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape’ – National...
#4ThePeople: What questions do you have for the candidates in Washington’s fifth congressional district?
SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Vanessa Perez is working to interview both candidates vying to be eastern Washington’s congresswoman. Incumbent Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) has served in the position since 2005 and is again seeking another term. Natasha Hill “(D), a lawyer and political newcomer, is looking to unseat her. What questions would you like answered by the...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Yakima Herald Republic
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars
Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?
When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State
There Are 5 Things That You Can't Legally Throw Away In Washington State. Everyone knows that there are some things that you just can't throw away. For example, batteries, lightbulbs, and paint cans all have to be disposed of properly. But did you know that there are other items that you can't just throw in the trash?
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
West Richland: More homes going up on west end of town
West Richland continues to grow west. The city of 17,410 residents has added 5,600 people in the past 12 years and more homes are coming. In 2021, the city issued 205 permits for single-family homes, more than in the combined three years prior. There are 4,200 new homes in the...
