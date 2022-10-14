Read full article on original website
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Winter Is Rough. Here Are Five Essential Survival Tips
Bear markets are where the money is made, so sticking around and staying engaged is crucial for success in crypto. Second-order thinking and expected value are two instrumental mental models to use when preparing for the next leg up. Bear markets could last years, and crypto asset prices could go...
Most Salvadorans think making Bitcoin legal tender was 'failure'
More than a year after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, a new poll Tuesday showed most people in the country consider the controversial move by President Nayib Bukele as a "failure." According to the poll by the University of Central America (UCA), 75.6 percent of respondents said they never used cryptocurrency in 2022, and 77 percent consider its adoption 14 months ago as legal tender, alongside the dollar, "to have been a failure."
cryptobriefing.com
Smart Token Labs enables Cool Cat and World of Women derivative NFTs at Devcon
Devcon attendees that dress up as a Cool Cat or World of Woman NFT for Devcon Bogota can now claim derivative NFTs. Smart Token Labs is creating a new standard for a tokenized future. Since 2017, it has been building two core bridges to this future: AlphaWallet, an open-source mobile NFT wallet, and TokenScript, a new framework for token composability and interoperability. BrandConnector is an advanced token gating solution based on the open-source TokenScript framework.
