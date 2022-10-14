Here's what's in the new Kourtney Kardashian Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie at Erewhon

A-listers and Erewhon smoothies are the hottest collab on the market.

Marianna Hewitt’s Coconut Cloud Smoothie took wellness and food fans by storm on social media earlier this year with its marbled white, bright and light blue hues. Then Hailey Bieber's bright pink Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie was all the rage. Now, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has added her name to the menu at the luxury California supermarket chain with her own personal spin.

Poosh - PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian Barker's new Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie will be available at Erewhon for a limited time.

Created by the reality star and Poosh lifestyle founder, the vegan, dairy-free, black and white swirled concoction is a combination of almond milk, coconut water, yogurt alternative, activated charcoal powder, blueberries, banana, avocado and a hint of maple syrup for sweetness -- plus a few other ingredients like hyaluronic acid, protein powder and mineral drops.

Earlier this month Kardashian hosted a VIP event for a group of close friends with Poosh, Erewhon, Harmless Harvest and MALK to debut the new drink.

The Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie will be available at Erewhon locations starting Oct. 15, for a limited time. The ultra lush Los Angeles grocery store will charge $18 for the drink.

Poosh - PHOTO: Poolside With Poosh, a private event where Kourtney Kardashian revealed the Erewhon smoothie to VIP friends.

For fans eager to get a taste of the black and white smoothie without the bold price tag, check out the breakdown of ingredients below.

The Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie

Poosh - PHOTO: The ingredients and recipe for Kourtney Kardashian Barker's new smoothie.

Ingredients

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

Harmless Harvest Vanilla Flavored Dairy-Free Cup Yogurt Alternative

MALK Almond Milk

Four Sigmatic Sweet Vanilla Protein Powder

BLK Fulvic Drops

NeoCell Hyaluronic Acid

Zuma Valley Coconut Cream

Charcoal

Maple syrup

Cacao powder

Avocado

Blueberries

Banana

Directions

While Erewhon does not reveal the exact proportions, measure out ingredients depending on your preferred serving size as you would for a normal protein smoothie.

In order to get the desired black and white effect, start by first blending any neutral or cream colored ingredients (omitting things like blueberries, avocado or charcoal). Blend those light colored ingredients and pour out half the mixture into a cup.

Add the remaining ingredients like blueberries, avocado and (about 1 tablespoon per serving) activated charcoal powder, then blend until smooth.

To serve, using a clear glass, alternate pouring the white and black smoothie to create a marbled effect in the cup.