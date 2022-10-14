What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 14

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

High School (Prime Video/Amazon Freevee)

Based on the memoir by the musical duo Tegan and Sara , “High School” follows the twin title characters as they enter a new school and grow apart, with each trying to differentiate themselves from the other.

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

The last installment of the new Halloween series draws to a conclusion, officially ending the saga of Laurie Strode ( Jaime Lee Curtis ), at least it appears that way on paper. The new film follows Strode and her final confrontation with Michael Myers, who’s been missing over the past four years.

The Watcher (Netflix)

Starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale , and Jennifer Coolidge , “The Watcher” is based on a true story and follows a family that exhausts their savings in order to purchase their dream home. Once there, they start receiving letters from a “Watcher,” an unknown entity that’s bent on terrorizing them.

Shantaram (Apple TV)

Apple TV’s new series stars Charlie Hunnam , who plays an Australian bank robber in the ‘80s who flees to India in search of a better life. The series is made with impressive period detail and follows the lead character through intrigue, romance, and more.

The Sinner (Netflix)

The fourth season of “The Sinner” is now available on Netflix, following detective Harry Ambros e (Bill Pullman) in yet another unnerving East Coast mystery. This time, he’s investigating the disappearance of Percy Muldoon, a young woman from Maine.

Rosaline (Hulu)

Following in the trend of period films with modern perspectives is “Rosaline,” Hulu’s latest take on “Romeo and Juliet.” Starring Kaitlyn Dever , the film tells the story of the title character, who’s mentioned in passing in the original as Romeo’s mysterious ex.

The Northman (Prime Video)

Lastly, when looking for an atmospheric and patient movie that packs some stunning action sequences, “The Northman” is your best possible choice. Starring Alexander Skarsgard in the titular role, the film is a take on Shakespeare, and follows Amleth as he grows up fixated on avenging his father, who was murdered by his uncle years before.