O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
El Paso’s Hilarious Comments On What A Sun Halo Means
El Paso's nature can truly be a thing of beauty sometimes. People might not care for the desert landscape but it has its charms. One of the biggest pros of living in the desert is the view of the Sun. One photo in particular has people talking a lot on social media.
Rotary Club Of El Paso Still Serving The Area After 100+ Years
They have been in action since 1914 and they aren't letting up. Believe it or not, the El Paso Rotary Club has been providing events, entertainment and support at various levels to the El Paso community for an incredible 108 years. In all those years they have been a help...
El Paso Texas Flags across America invites community to one-year anniversary celebration
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Texas Flags across America is inviting residents to a one-year anniversary of the Flagpole at Old Glory Park. In coordination with EPCC, Transmountain campus, the El Paso Texas Flags Across America is inviting the community to a celebratory event of the one-year anniversary of the new flagpole […]
Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso dad’s creative Halloween decorations tell a daily story and support a good cause
El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso man is using his Halloween decorating skills to tell a story and entertain his neighbors but it’s also all to support a good cause as well. Ron Murphy has been decorating his east El Paso home with skeletons since last Halloween. “We were...
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
Smiles, tears and of course hugs: Families reunite at ‘Hugs not Walls’ event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Hugs not Walls” is put on by the Border network for human rights. It is a time for families who live in the U.S. and Mexico to be reunited again for a brief time. The families were able to meet in the middle of El Paso and Juarez. The families […]
One El Paso Musician’s Collab Videos Have Been Exploding Online
Who doesn't love music or cat videos? Those are like 2 of my favorite things. One El Paso musician has been going viral with his collaborations on Instagram. His name is Julio Ortega. You might be familiar with Julio; he was the host of the defunct The Night Shift from...
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs around the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention the...
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
El Paso Dad Tells Story Through Halloween Decorations & All For A Good Cause
The holiday season has begun and my favorite part about holidays is seeing how creative people get when it comes to decorating their homes for every holiday. Halloween in particular is an interesting one because you’ll have houses that decorate cute, scary, creepy, or downright frightening!. One El Paso...
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso
Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure
It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
Miracle League of El Paso Invites Community To This Year’s Lords & Ladies Pageant
The Miracle League of El Paso is giving locals with disabilities the chance to prove their talents and abilities with their annual “Lords and Ladies" pageant and they are inviting the community to show some support to these amazing contestants. The Miracle League Of El Paso is a sports...
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
Sheriff’s Office haunted house opens, proceeds benefits Explorer program
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and its Explorer program are hosting another haunted house for this Halloween season. The haunted house, located at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 3850 Justice Dr., opened this weekend. The haunted house will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 16, 21, […]
