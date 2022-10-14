ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso

Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KBAT 99.9

El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure

It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy