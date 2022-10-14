ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints offense stalls as New Orleans loses late lead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans’ starting quarterback job. But the Saints offense stalled on the final two possessions Sunday. And that allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to take a late lead in a 30-26 victory over New Orleans that could clear the way for Jameis Winston’s return against Arizona on Thursday night. Winston has not played in three games while recovering from back and ankle injuries.
KTVZ

Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter. Assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.
KTVZ

Ravens lament another blown lead and 3-3 record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. Their problem is, they haven’t finished. They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are a game behind at 2-4. It’s not a bad position but the Ravens know it could have been much better.
KTVZ

Higgins active, Olave scratched for Bengals-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been activated and Saints leading receiver Chris Olave has been scratched for Cincinnati’s game at New Orleans. The Saints secondary is getting a boost with cornerback Paulson Adebo being activated after being questionable on Friday’s injury report because of knee soreness. Higgins is the Bengals’ second-leading receiver with 20 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of his ankle injury and had been listed as questionable.
