These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
ohmymag.co.uk
Samsung phones 'blowing up': Users warned as serious problem revealed
If you use a Samsung phone, you should be aware of a serious battery problem that your device may develop. In a recent video, famed YouTuber, Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Rupesh Maini) observed how many of the phones in his collection had swollen. His observations were corroborated by other tech enthusiasts who say most of the Samsung phones in their storage that were launched before the Galaxy 20, had their batteries ballooned.
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
xda-developers
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone
Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
CNET
Apple Reportedly Fined $19M for Not Including Chargers With iPhones
Apple has reportedly been fined 100 million reais ($19 million) by a Brazilian court for not including chargers in new iPhones sold in the country. All iPhones sold in Brazil must come with a charger included in the box, the court ruled, according to a Reuters report Thursday. The fine...
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
iPhone 14 Plus sales are low – here's three things Apple needs to do to revive them
The Plus joins the iPhone 14 in performing worse than expected, while iPhone 14 Pro sales soar
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Best smartphones 2022: the best phones for music and movies
The best phones on the market for music, video, games, photography and more...
Samsung Galaxy M54 suddenly sounds like a very appealing Android phone
Purported specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
notebookcheck.net
AMD allegedly planning to lower Ryzen 7000 CPU production plan
According to an internal report that was somehow inspected by Wccftech's Hassan Mujtaba, AMD has decided to lower its expectations for the Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs. In this case, lower expectations mean that the company's management team has also decided to tweak the production plan of the new chips accordingly.
daystech.org
How to Change Apple ID on iPhone
Do you’ve got a brand new electronic mail handle and need to use it together with your Apple ID? Or, perhaps you’re giving your iPhone to a member of the family and need it to make use of a special Apple ID totally? It’s straightforward to do each, and we’ll present you the way.
Phone Arena
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
AOL Corp
Apple XR headset might have 'Face ID' tech for paying with your eyes
Apple is reportedly one-upping Meta in the mixed reality competition by offering iris-scanning technology. According to a report from The Information, the tech giant's forthcoming XR device will include sensors that work like Face ID in iPhones and iPads. The technology, called "Iris ID," would enable users to log in their accounts and make payments biometrically. The headset also reportedly has more than 10 cameras and might have the same M2 chip as the one powering the latest MacBook Air. Apple's XR headset has been highly-anticipated for years and is expected to be released sometime in 2023.
Apple Insider
Brazil continues hammering Apple with fines over lack of bundled charger
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In the latest chapter of Apple and Brazil's legal battle over AC chargers, Brazil has fined Apple about $19 million and is again dictating that iPhones sold in the country must include chargers. The...
Engadget
Apple's mixed reality headset reportedly uses iris scanning for payments and sign-ins
Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset may have a few extra tricks. The Information's sources claim the mixed reality hardware will use iris scanning for signing in and making payments. This would make it easier to buy apps and could even simplify multi-user support, according to the tipsters. Apple has declined to comment, but it reportedly bought eye-tracking glasses creator SensoMotorics in 2017 with the headset in mind. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said in 2021 that Primax would supply the eye tracking modules, and that they support iris detection.
