Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
whtc.com
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
iheart.com
One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
Deputies arrest Sparta man after Ottawa County chase
Several law enforcement agencies were able to track down and arrest a man in Ottawa County after a chase, according to the sheriff’s office.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township
Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
Isabella County crash victim identified by sheriff’s office
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
Mother, 14-year-old son found dead inside Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman and her son were found dead over the weekend inside a residence in Battle Creek.Police identified the two people as 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden Osborn, who attended Lakeview High School.Police say authorities spoke with the school district, and a Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team is activated. First responders were at the school on Monday and encouraged students to talk to their student services center for social and emotional support.Police say at about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers were called to a home in the area of South Minges Road. Police say both were found unresponsive. After first responders attempted life-saving measures, both were pronounced dead."Police said it does not appear that a violent act caused their deaths. Police do not believe anyone else was involved, based on the investigation so far. Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," read an update on Monday.Additional information is pending the medical examiner's report.
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
Lansing police release shooting video, name officers who fired shots
The Lansing Police Department will release video of the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
WZZM 13
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
abc57.com
Watervliet Police asking for help identifying subject
WATERVLIET, Mich. -- Watervliet Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras. If you have any information about the person pictured, please contact Watervliet Police at (269) 463-4770.
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
Comments / 0