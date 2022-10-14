ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

whtc.com

Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect

WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township

Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother, 14-year-old son found dead inside Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman and her son were found dead over the weekend inside a residence in Battle Creek.Police identified the two people as 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden Osborn, who attended Lakeview High School.Police say authorities spoke with the school district, and a Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team is activated. First responders were at the school on Monday and encouraged students to talk to their student services center for social and emotional support.Police say at about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers were called to a home in the area of South Minges Road. Police say both were found unresponsive. After first responders attempted life-saving measures, both were pronounced dead."Police said it does not appear that a violent act caused their deaths. Police do not believe anyone else was involved, based on the investigation so far. Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," read an update on Monday.Additional information is pending the medical examiner's report.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

