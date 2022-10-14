Read full article on original website
Holland Police Log October 17-18, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
Zeeland City Council to Consider Renovation of Sligh Factory Tonight
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 17, 2022) – The dream of a 45 to 50-unit apartment building on the site of a former furniture factory in Zeeland could take another step towards reality tonight. The city council will consider during its biweekly meeting a development and reimbursement agreement with Geenen...
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car, dragged for several blocks
Witnesses told police the man was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks before becoming disentangled from the vehicle.
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
Ionia Co. Sheriff’s Office hunt for missing film projector
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information about a stolen commercial film projector.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131
WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
Gusty winds could cause 15-foot waves on Lake Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strong winds overnight Monday and into Tuesday are a recipe for waves over 15 feet that will swamp piers and cause dangerous lake conditions. The National Weather Service issued wind advisories from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Wednesday. They're calling for strong winds that...
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Injuries Reported After A Four-Vehicle Crash Near I-96 (Walker, MI)
Walker Police is investigating a four-vehicle crash near I-96. Walker Police responded near Turner Avenue. Medical Assistance was needed at the crash. The extent of the injuries is not known at this moment.
John Frederick TenCate
John Frederick TenCate, 85, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. John was born in Holland on November 3, 1936, to Benjamin & Jeanette TenCate. He served in the United States Army (Korean War) from 1953 – 1956. He married his wife, Marjorie Bronkhorst, in Holland on June 22, 1956, and they returned to Texas to finish his military service. After the military, they moved back to Holland where John worked as a mechanic for VandenBerg Buick before joining the Holland Post Office where he loved delivering mail to his many commercial and residential stops. An accidental fall on the ice shortened his career but he always talked about the great friends and animals on his route. John faced many challenges during his lifetime and eventually found a passion for woodworking and camping. Many friends and family have his woodworking accomplishments in their homes/yards. When not at home, John and Marge were “on the road” with their motorhome.
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
