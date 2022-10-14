Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
notebookcheck.net
Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors
Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
notebookcheck.net
Razercon 2022 | Razer Edge: Steam Deck competitor unveiled with a 144 Hz AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x SoC and 5G
Razer teased the launch of its first-ever handheld gaming console, the Razer Edge 5G, a few days ago. It was marketed as a 5G-ready cloud gaming console, similar to the Logitech G Cloud announced earlier. Razer has now officially unveiled the console at Razercon 2022. Its Wi-Fi-only variant retails at US$399 and one can pre-reserve via Razer's website for a token amount of US$5. It will officially hit shelves in January 2023. There is no word about its 5G variant's price, but Razer says that it is exclusive to Verizon.
Best wireless microphones in 2022 for content creators & performers
Record crisp, clear audio at a distance, with the best wireless microphones
TechRadar
How to set up stereo speakers for the best sound
The past few years have seen many music fans gravitate toward all-in-one wireless speakers like the Sonos Five or the Apple HomePod Mini. And while these affordable, flexible, and easy to use speakers can deliver satisfying and room-filling (in the case of the Sonos Five, at least ) sound, the best stereo speakers go well beyond what they are capable of in terms of creating a spacious, realistic, and dynamic presentation of recorded music.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Future Tech: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Is All Screen
This foldable OLED computer from Asus is a new type of laptop, but there's still a ways to go until it's ready for everyone.
Denon AVC-X3800H
A newly refined sound and future-proofed features make the AVC-X3800H tough to beat – even at its relatively high price.
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake processor almost hits 6 GHz on a US$215 B660-based mainboard
Although the Intel Core i9-13900KF processor is known for reaching clock speeds in excess of 6 GHz, this happens when high-end Z690 and Z790 chipsets are used. However, it has recently reached 5.97 GHz on the ASUS ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING WIFI mainboard, which is an affordable solution that sports a mainstream chipset.
ZDNet
Canon camera deal: The EOS M6 is down $220 for October Prime Day
When it comes to photography, it's not the biggest lens and camera combination that creates the best content. But the smaller, more compact cameras with an experienced photographer behind the viewfinder. This Canon EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera is a perfect example of amazing quality packed into its compact design.
notebookcheck.net
XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution
XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Samsung will let you control smart home devices via SmartThings or Google Home
Samsung Galaxy device owners will be able to set up Matter-compatible devices on both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra exhibits acceptable repairability in a new teardown video
Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra is an Android super-flagship that introduced the world to the 200MP main camera in 2022. A new teardown of this global-edition smartphone shows how to dissemble it and potentially isolate some of its top-end internals in case of repair. The video also reveals how the 30 Ultra shapes up against some of its rivals in this regard.
Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review: Stunning, Expensive, And A Tad Vexing
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 delivers a combination of high-powered computing, decent gaming, and the ability to transform from laptop to monstrous tablet.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones
Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
CNET
Get Razer's Anzu Bluetooth Audio Glasses for Only $60
Bose recently had all its Frames 2.0 audio sunglasses on sale for $100 off, which made for a good deal. It also reminded me of an even better deal on Razer's Anzu Bluetooth audio glasses that are only a tad behind Bose's Tenor and Soprano audio glasses for sound quality.
