ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Passing: Ben Stevens, former state senator

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdPV0_0iZCzXTs00
Ben Stevens

Former State Sen. Ben Stevens has died at age 63. His passing was unexpected.

Benjamin Aavan Stevens was born March 18, 1959, the son of former U.S. Sen. Ted and Ann Stevens. Ben served as senator and was elected Senate President, and was a member of the Republican Party. Later in life, he was chief of staff to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and at the time of his death worked for ConocoPhillips.

During his life he had worked as a commercial fisherman and as the president of Cook Inlet Tug and Barge. He was married to Elizabeth Stevens.

Ben received his B.A. in economics at Arizona State University and earned his Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.

Ben Stevens was a victim of a relentless investigation by the FBI during his time in office, but he was never convicted of any of the charges the FBI pursued in its never-ending witch-hunt.

Former Sen. Lyda Green said, “I am just devastated to hear this news. I loved him. We got along so well and he was welcome at my office at any time and I was at his. He was one of the most politically astute members I ever worked with. He had such great history, knowing government at a totally different level because of his growing up in D.C. He was so smart.”

Stevens’ mother Ann died in a plane crash in 1978, and he deeply grieved her passing. His father died in a plane crash on Aug. 9, 2010, near Dillingham.

The Stevens family has not made an announcement.

Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, issued a statement on Friday morning:

“The entire ConocoPhillips family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing on Thursday evening of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens. Our sympathies are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Ben was a valued leader at ConocoPhillips Alaska and leaves a significant legacy in the state of Alaska. Ben will be deeply missed not only by his family and colleagues, but in the broader Alaska community.”

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead

JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Document drop: Chain of emails shows lobbyists from Don Young era are now pulling for Mary Peltola, since ‘almost every Democrat vote that turns out is a vote for Lisa’

A series of back-and-forth emails obtained by Must Read Alaska show that major D.C. lobbyists and operatives associated with the late Congressman Don Young are trying to get all former employees of Young to sign on and support Congresswoman Mary Peltola in November. The Swamp is trying to pull the Democrat over the finish line. And they’re using Peltola to get Sen. Lisa Murkowski reelected.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Ben Carpenter: Military voices for Rep. David Nelson

My military career spanned five presidential elections and four mid-term elections. Four of those elections I was enrolled in a military school. Another four I was deployed or preparing to deploy to the sandbox. Even under circumstances where my focus clearly wasn’t on politics, voting remained important to me.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska Legislators praise renaming Suicide Peak to Celebrate the Value of Life

"North Suicide Peak. Chugach State Park, Chugach Mountains, Alaska" by Paxson Woelber is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, members of the Alaska Legislature sent a letter to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names expressing their support for renaming North and South Suicide Peaks to North and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Registered voters in Alaska now exceed 600,000, according to Division of Elections

That’s a lot of registered voters: According to the Division of Elections, there are 600,894 registered voters in a state that has 732,000 residents. It’s never been so high, but this is because everyone who files for a Permanent Fund dividend is automatically registered. For the record, for the 2021 dividend, there were 674,454 dividend applications and 636,895 were paid. The population last year was, according to the state, 732,670.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced new legislation increasing sentences for convicted drug dealers at a press conference on Monday. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

APOC hears complaint alleging campaign coordination

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission heard final arguments alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign illegally coordinated with current staff and the Super PAC A Stronger Alaska on Friday. No decision was reached immediately, and the commission now has 10 days to issue a ruling.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

With 2.45 million lethal-level fentanyl doses intercepted this summer in Alaska, Dunleavy looks for sentencing crackdown in proposed legislation

After law enforcement swept a record amount of illegal narcotics off the streets this summer, Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he will introduce legislation to crack down on fentanyl drug dealers with harsher sentences. Under his proposal, if someone dies due to ingesting a controlled substance, whoever sold or distributed that...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Jason Snead: The Left, having remade Alaska elections, targets Nevada for jungle primaries, ranked choice voting

The left’s latest ploy to remake elections is a complicated scheme called “ranked-choice voting” (RCV). Advocates claim it strengthens “majority rule” and leads to a healthier democracy, and they’ve pushed dozens of municipalities and two states to use it. (RELATED: The Left Has Launched A Surprise Attack Targeting Voting Rules In One Battleground State)
NEVADA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: The Constitutional Convention Debate

Every 10 years, Alaskans vote on whether or not to hold a constitutional convention. The state constitution has been amended many times, but Alaskans have always voted down a second convention in the past. This year there are active campaigns on both sides and on a special edition of Talk of Alaska, we’ll air a recent debate that was held in Anchorage on the pros and cons of reopening the entire constitution to potential change.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 15, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office

Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody

Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Hometown Alaska: Staying active in recovery as winter approaches

September has been recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as National Recovery Month since 1989. In Alaska, where alcohol consumption has become both a positive and negative pastime, it is often seen as a challenge to approach sobriety or sober-curious living when this state has the second-highest rate of alcoholism in the United States. However, many people here still find sobriety not just worth fighting for, but celebrating beyond September.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy