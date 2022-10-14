When it comes to innovative designs that manage to become successful, the smartphone market has been struggling for a while. Although the foldable handsets currently on the market are quite interesting and more reliable in the long run than the first attempts that arrived before 2020, these are still niche products. Already fielding the foldable Razr 5G, Motorola is now trying to take the expandable smartphone concept one step further with a design that rolls down from the top.

9 HOURS AGO