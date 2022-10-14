Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications leak online
The Galaxy S23 may be several months away from releasing, but numerous details about the device have already emerged online. For example, @OnLeaks shared CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S23 last month. Seemingly, Samsung has decided to adopt the camera design from the Galaxy S22 Ultra across the entire Galaxy S23 series, although @UniverseIce has cast doubts about the authenticity of @OnLeaks' Galaxy S23 Ultra renders.
Razercon 2022 | Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro gaming headphones announced with three interchangeable RGB-enabled ears
Razer has announced an upgraded version of its feline-themed headphones at Razercon 2022. The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro now lets gamers try out different new looks with interchangeable cat, bear and rabbit ears. All three accessories are included in the retail packaging and are customizable with Razer Chroma RGB. Razer also claims that they can "react in real-time to in-stream events".
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake processor almost hits 6 GHz on a US$215 B660-based mainboard
Although the Intel Core i9-13900KF processor is known for reaching clock speeds in excess of 6 GHz, this happens when high-end Z690 and Z790 chipsets are used. However, it has recently reached 5.97 GHz on the ASUS ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING WIFI mainboard, which is an affordable solution that sports a mainstream chipset.
Motorola unveils rollable smartphone concept
When it comes to innovative designs that manage to become successful, the smartphone market has been struggling for a while. Although the foldable handsets currently on the market are quite interesting and more reliable in the long run than the first attempts that arrived before 2020, these are still niche products. Already fielding the foldable Razr 5G, Motorola is now trying to take the expandable smartphone concept one step further with a design that rolls down from the top.
Fossil Gen 6 starts receiving Wear OS 3 update with no Google Assistant, Google Fit and iOS compatibility problems
Last week, the Fossil Group announced plans to upgrade some of its product portfolio to Wear OS 3.0, a version of Wear OS that Google has since replaced with Wear OS 3.5. As we discussed at the time, only Fossil Group smartwatches running the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus platform would move from Wear OS 2 to its successor. In other words, only smartwatches released from 2021 onwards are eligible, such as the Fossil Gen 6.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 to debut before the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been confirmed to launch next month. Considering doubts over the Exynos 2300, the Qualcomm chipset's fiercest rival is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9200, and that chipset looks set to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to the punch, launch-wise. According to Digital...
Disappointing OnePlus 11 camera details revealed in new leak
Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Camera. Yesterday, a new report established OnePlus's plans to launch its main flagship phone for 2023 as the OnePlus 11 and not the OnePlus 11 Pro as expected. Details of the OnePlus 11's rear camera system have now been revealed, and it appears OnePlus's next flagship phone will remain inferior to the best camera smartphones on the market.
Redmi A1 Plus launches as another budget smartphone in Xiaomi's arsenal
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A1 Plus, less than a month after the device leaked online. As expected, the Redmi A1 Plus shares many features with the Redmi A1, itself only announced a month ago. In fact, it appears that the Redmi A1 Plus offers one advantage over its sibling.
Xiaomi reveals first smartphones to receive MIUI 14 with Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 global builds also exposed
According to Xiaomiui, Xiaomi has already started testing MIUI on two Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphones. Thought to be the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the pair are rumoured to be on target for a November release in China. However, it remains to be seen when Xiaomi will launch either smartphone globally. For reference, the build numbers for both devices are as follows:
Xiaomi 13 seems to lack for charging upgrades in its latest leak
Could the Xiaomi 13 ship without a power brick in the box? According to the latest leak associated with the supposedly upcoming Android device, it might as well, because it won't be charging any faster than its 12-series predecessor. A Chinese regulator has now approved a device called the Xiaomi...
Straight vs round: Galaxy S23 Ultra corner confusion continues with new Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak
The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.
Apple refreshes iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M2, Apple Pencil and Wi-Fi 6E improvements
Apple has released a new generation of iPad Pro tablets, although they are both the spitting image of their predecessors. In fact, Apple has not touched the design of the iPad Pro 11 or the iPad Pro 12.9. Instead, all upgrades are internal and centre around a new chipset. Unsurprisingly, Apple has upgraded both tablets to the Apple M2 chipset, rather than the more powerful M1 Pro, M1 Max or M1 Ultra.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: Company's first Wear OS 3 smartwatch arrives for US$299 with a revised design and new Wellness app
Fossil has started selling the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, the only Gen 6 model that ships with Wear OS 3. Incidentally, the company has now released the OS update to existing smartwatches, but only those powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus platform. You can read more about the rollout of Wear OS 3 on Fossil Group smartwatches in our corresponding article.
New Apple TV 4K released with A15 Bionic, USB Type-C and Thread connectivity at a lower price
Apple has quietly updated the Apple TV 4K, a device that arrives alongside the iPad (10th Generation) and Apple M2-powered iPad Pros. As with the latter tablets, the new Apple TV 4K looks almost exactly the same as the outgoing model. In fact, the lack of 'tv' lettering is the only visual distinction on the unit itself separating it from its predecessor.
Juno Tablet: Juno Computers presents Linux tablet with Intel Celeron N5100 for £449
Juno Computers has unveiled the Juno Tablet, a tablet for Linux enthusiasts. Offered with Mobian, Plasma Mobile or Phosh based on Manjaro, the Juno Tablet relies on the Intel Celeron N5100, a Jasper Lake processor from last year that has a 6 W TDP and four CPU cores that can boost to 2.8 GHz when needed. For reference, the Intel Celeron N5100 contains an Intel UHD Graphics iGPU with 24 Execution Units (EU), too.
OnePlus 11 Pro: 2023-bound flagship to be launched without the Pro moniker
The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 11 Pro has been at the centre of numerous leaks, including one that revealed its entire spec sheet. Its non-Pro sibling, on the other hand, didn't get nearly as much limelight. Twitter leaker Max Jambor has revealed some important information that explains why. Like last year, OnePlus...
Apple VR glove with finger- and hand-tracking patent hints at companion accessories for the "Reality Pro" headset
Accessory Business Gaming Leaks / Rumors Wearable Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Apple. Apple is said to launch its first foray into virtual and/or augmented reality (AR/VR) as the "Reality" or possibly "Reality Pro" headset-like device. Now, it seems the Cupertino-based behemoth is not going to stop there, and intends to release what might turn into an ecosystem of connected accessories over time.
Rumor | Samsung microLED on Silicon is coming to brighten the future of augmented reality
Accessory Business Gaming Leaks / Rumors Software Wearable Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Monitor. With its reputation for deep blacks and accurate, rich colors, OLED is fast emerging as an in-demand and on-trend material for VR headsets. However, according to TheElec, Samsung - an OEM with an ideal position as a supplier in this market - also now advises AR device manufacturers to go for microLED instead.
Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test
While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
