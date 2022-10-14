ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-4) will head across the country this weekend to take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday will be at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) in Inglewood. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Panthers vs. Rams odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Panthers have sandwiched their Week 3 win with losses in Weeks 1 and 2 and in Weeks 4 and 5. Things will get even more challenging this Sunday with QB Baker Mayfield out with an ankle injury. Additionally, the team fired Matt Rhule and promoted Steve Wilks to interim coach. Perhaps that’s the change this stagnant team needs to provide a spark this season before things get even worse.

The Rams have also dropped 2 games in a row, losing to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Los Angeles has only scored 1 TD in its last 2 games and ranks 4th-worst in points scored this season – a stark contrast from the Sean McVay-led offense we’re used to seeing. Injuries have plagued the Rams, particularly on the offensive line, which has led to some serious struggles in the passing game, as well as the rushing attack.

Panthers at Rams odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 12:44 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Panthers +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Rams -500 (bet $500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +9.5 (+100) | Rams -9.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Panthers at Rams key injuries

Panthers

  • CB C.J. Henderson (knee) questionable
  • CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) questionable
  • CB Donte Jackson (ankle) questionable
  • QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) out
  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) questionable

Rams

  • C Brian Allen (knee) out
  • DT Aaron Donald (foot) probable
  • TE Tyler Higbee (ankle) questionable
  • WR Cooper Kupp (foot) probable
  • CB David Long Jr. (groin) questionable

Panthers at Rams picks and predictions

Prediction

Rams 21, Panthers 17

Right off the bat, I’ll say that I’m not willing to bet either side of the money line. The Rams’ line is way too juiced at -500 for a team that looks anemic on offense. And for the Panthers, we just don’t know what we’re going to get with Wilks and QB P.J. Walker taking over.

I’ll PASS on the money line and bet on the spread instead.

The Rams have covered the spread only once this season, starting the year 1-4 ATS. They’ve been blown out in the last 2 weeks, too, each time by the opponent’s backup quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Rush.

Walker has won both of his NFL starts with the Panthers and while I don’t expect him to lead Carolina to an outright win, the Panthers are capable of covering a 9.5-point spread in what’s expected to be a low-scoring game. Take the PANTHERS +9.5 (+100).

The total has only gone Over once in the Rams’ 5 games thus far. The Over is 2-3 in Panthers games, too. Until we see some signs of life from either of these offenses, I’m going to bet the UNDER 41.5 (-108) because while the defenses are respectable, the Rams and Panthers have gotten nothing going offensively recently.

