Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger
Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.
dexerto.com
Razer Edge 5G handheld announced at RazerCon 2022: Price, specs, where to buy
At Razercon 2022, Razer announced its brand-new high-powered handheld device, named the Razer Edge. The Razer Edge will be released in January 2023, starting at $399. The Razer Edge handheld is Razer’s entry into the growing handheld market. However, unlike Logitech, Razer is opting to bring the power with cutting-edge specs under the hood, while also offering a high-spec Android gaming and cloud streaming experience.
Surface Studio 2+ is official with Intel 11th-gen chip, NVIDIA RTX graphics, and an eyewatering price tag
Microsoft has finally taken the wraps off a new Surface Studio. Dubbed the Surface Studio 2+, and featuring updated specs in the same classic design introduced with the first Surface Studio back in 2016.
notebookcheck.net
Razercon 2022 | Razer Edge: Steam Deck competitor unveiled with a 144 Hz AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x SoC and 5G
Razer teased the launch of its first-ever handheld gaming console, the Razer Edge 5G, a few days ago. It was marketed as a 5G-ready cloud gaming console, similar to the Logitech G Cloud announced earlier. Razer has now officially unveiled the console at Razercon 2022. Its Wi-Fi-only variant retails at US$399 and one can pre-reserve via Razer's website for a token amount of US$5. It will officially hit shelves in January 2023. There is no word about its 5G variant's price, but Razer says that it is exclusive to Verizon.
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
msn.com
Razer Edge Handheld Cloud-Gaming Handheld Headlines Razercon 2022
Razer's periodic fanfest, Razercon, is always good for a mix of product announcements, big and small. On the big front, the company has finally revealed its long-teased gaming handheld, the Razer Edge; smaller notable bits include a limited-edition environmentally-focused watch, a collapsible blue screen for streamers, bear and bunny buddies for the kitty-eared Kraken and more.
notebookcheck.net
Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors
Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
Apple Insider
Amazon's October Prime Day deals: $269 iPad, $223 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's OctoberPrime Day deals are officially live, with bonus savings on Apple electronics, home goods, software, and much more. For Apple fans, there are special deals on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks from Amazon...
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake processor almost hits 6 GHz on a US$215 B660-based mainboard
Although the Intel Core i9-13900KF processor is known for reaching clock speeds in excess of 6 GHz, this happens when high-end Z690 and Z790 chipsets are used. However, it has recently reached 5.97 GHz on the ASUS ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING WIFI mainboard, which is an affordable solution that sports a mainstream chipset.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test
While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
notebookcheck.net
XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution
XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
PC Magazine
Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (G2723H) Review
USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. When considering your next gaming monitor purchase, you'll probably need to make some sacrifices. Sure, you can spend some serious coin for a high-end model like the ViewSonic Gaming Elite XG321UG, but more often than not, you’ll have to decide whether you want a higher resolution or higher frame rates. Something's always gotta give, and the hardcore gamers among us will agree that a faster refresh rate is necessary for high-level play. That's where the Dell G2723H ($339) comes in. This 27-inch gaming monitor delivers a full HD picture at 240Hz. It’s a no-frills monitor by all stretches of the imagination, but it's a solid choice for gamers who can appreciate higher frame rates.
Future Tech: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Is All Screen
This foldable OLED computer from Asus is a new type of laptop, but there's still a ways to go until it's ready for everyone.
IGN
Razer Edge is a Dedicated Handheld With 5G Connectivity
We already knew that Razer was teaming up with Verizon and Qualcomm to make a 5G gaming handheld dedicated to cloud gaming. And today, the gaming peripheral maker officially unveiled the device as part of its RazerCon 2022 event. The Razer Edge includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080...
Digital Trends
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones
Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus
Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma ZU820T and ZU725T WUXGA projectors with up to 8,800 lumens brightness unveiled
Optoma has announced two new projectors as part of its DuraCore laser ProScene range, the ZU820T and ZU725T. The mid-range WUXGA projectors have a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 1.25 to 2.1 throw ratio, projecting images from 60-in to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide. Both models are designed for professional use and follow in the footsteps of the ZU920TST device.
Engadget
NVIDIA cancels the 12GB GeForce RTX 4080
Having two models of the high-end GPU was confusing. The home security hogging all the awards. Were you confused when NVIDIA introduced two GeForce RTX 4080 models with significantly different capabilities? You're not alone. NVIDIA is "unlaunching" the 12GB RTX 4080 over concerns they're confusing. While the company still believes the 12GB version is a solid video card, it said the lower-spec model is "not named right." The company didn't say if or how it might relaunch the card, and didn't elaborate further when reached for comment.
