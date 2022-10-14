ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SlashGear

Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger

Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Razer Edge 5G handheld announced at RazerCon 2022: Price, specs, where to buy

At Razercon 2022, Razer announced its brand-new high-powered handheld device, named the Razer Edge. The Razer Edge will be released in January 2023, starting at $399. The Razer Edge handheld is Razer’s entry into the growing handheld market. However, unlike Logitech, Razer is opting to bring the power with cutting-edge specs under the hood, while also offering a high-spec Android gaming and cloud streaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Razercon 2022 | Razer Edge: Steam Deck competitor unveiled with a 144 Hz AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x SoC and 5G

Razer teased the launch of its first-ever handheld gaming console, the Razer Edge 5G, a few days ago. It was marketed as a 5G-ready cloud gaming console, similar to the Logitech G Cloud announced earlier. Razer has now officially unveiled the console at Razercon 2022. Its Wi-Fi-only variant retails at US$399 and one can pre-reserve via Razer's website for a token amount of US$5. It will officially hit shelves in January 2023. There is no word about its 5G variant's price, but Razer says that it is exclusive to Verizon.
VIDEO GAMES
msn.com

Razer Edge Handheld Cloud-Gaming Handheld Headlines Razercon 2022

Razer's periodic fanfest, Razercon, is always good for a mix of product announcements, big and small. On the big front, the company has finally revealed its long-teased gaming handheld, the Razer Edge; smaller notable bits include a limited-edition environmentally-focused watch, a collapsible blue screen for streamers, bear and bunny buddies for the kitty-eared Kraken and more.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors

Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test

While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution

XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (G2723H) Review

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 4. When considering your next gaming monitor purchase, you'll probably need to make some sacrifices. Sure, you can spend some serious coin for a high-end model like the ViewSonic Gaming Elite XG321UG, but more often than not, you’ll have to decide whether you want a higher resolution or higher frame rates. Something's always gotta give, and the hardcore gamers among us will agree that a faster refresh rate is necessary for high-level play. That's where the Dell G2723H ($339) comes in. This 27-inch gaming monitor delivers a full HD picture at 240Hz. It’s a no-frills monitor by all stretches of the imagination, but it's a solid choice for gamers who can appreciate higher frame rates.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Razer Edge is a Dedicated Handheld With 5G Connectivity

We already knew that Razer was teaming up with Verizon and Qualcomm to make a 5G gaming handheld dedicated to cloud gaming. And today, the gaming peripheral maker officially unveiled the device as part of its RazerCon 2022 event. The Razer Edge includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day

If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones

Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus

Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Optoma ZU820T and ZU725T WUXGA projectors with up to 8,800 lumens brightness unveiled

Optoma has announced two new projectors as part of its DuraCore laser ProScene range, the ZU820T and ZU725T. The mid-range WUXGA projectors have a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 1.25 to 2.1 throw ratio, projecting images from 60-in to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide. Both models are designed for professional use and follow in the footsteps of the ZU920TST device.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

NVIDIA cancels the 12GB GeForce RTX 4080

Having two models of the high-end GPU was confusing. The home security hogging all the awards. Were you confused when NVIDIA introduced two GeForce RTX 4080 models with significantly different capabilities? You're not alone. NVIDIA is "unlaunching" the 12GB RTX 4080 over concerns they're confusing. While the company still believes the 12GB version is a solid video card, it said the lower-spec model is "not named right." The company didn't say if or how it might relaunch the card, and didn't elaborate further when reached for comment.
COMPUTERS

