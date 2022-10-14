ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health Warning: there’s sewage in Boston Harbor

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
BOSTON—October 14, 2022—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.

Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outflow MWR203, located in the Upper Inner Harbor, upstream of North Washington St. Bridge, experienced a treated discharge or overflow starting on October 14th at 1:01am, creating a potential public health risk. This overflow ended at 3:02am and this advisory will expire 48 hours after that time. Check the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority website here for current updates about this discharge. This event may potentially affect waters in Boston Inner Harbor.

The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow, during rainstorms, and for 48 hours after rainstorms end, due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.

A combined sewer overflow occurs when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewerage system causing rainwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a nearby water body. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.

