Daily Mail

Winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, Diana Kipyokei, could be STRIPPED of her title after testing positive for doping at the race AND 'obstructing the investigation' that followed

Diana Kipyokei, the winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping following the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation. Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei's sample after winning in Boston in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is...
SPORTS
Axios NW Arkansas

In photos: World Cup cyclo-cross event in Fayetteville

The second in a series of 14 World Cup cyclo-cross competitions happened at Fayetteville's Centennial Park Sunday.The races are qualifiers for the World Championship in the Netherlands in February 2023. The disappointment: Competitors didn't have to contend with mud this year, but they're sure to remember the 38-step climb on part of the course. The bottom line: Results from all races are here. Competitors in the women's elite race on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios Spectators of all ages enjoyed the event. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios This couple got into the cyclo-cross spirit. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios Elite women climb "Electric Avenue" on the course. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios It was a hot day. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NBC Sports

New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in

Jepchirchir, 29, is the only person to win the Olympic, Boston and New York City Marathons in a career, doing so in a nine-month span in 2021 and 2022. She won New York City last November in 2:22:39, prevailing by five seconds over countrywoman Viola Cheptoo. D’Amato, a 37-year-old mother...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Young runner completes Half Marathon after nearly dying at 2021 race

One of the most dramatic finishes this weekend at the 2022 Free Press Marathon was for the half marathon. The finisher, Tommy Kornieck of Port Huron, now 27, suffered a heart attack and collapsed near the 10-mile mark of last year's 13.1-mile race. Only through the quick actions of nearby runners, who administered CPR, as well as race day medical volunteers, paramedics, Detroit police and doctors and nurses at Henry Ford Hospital did he survive — and just barely.
PORT HURON, MI
mailplus.co.uk

Evans grabs gold to win first world title

NEAH EVANS won Great Britain’s third gold on the last day of the Track Cycling World Championships as the team took their final medal tally to 10. The Scot, 32, claimed her first major individual title with victory in the women’s points race to go with the silver she secured in the team pursuit.
CYCLING
volleyballmag.com

Italy women take World Championship bronze after sweeping USA

The USA women lost 25-20, 25-15, 27-25 in the bronze-medal match to Italy in the FIVB Women’s World Championship on Saturday to end their 2022 season. The loss in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, left the USA 8-4 in the World Championship and 19-6 overall for the FIVB season, which included finishing fifth in the Volleyball Nations League.
SPORTS

