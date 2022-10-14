The second in a series of 14 World Cup cyclo-cross competitions happened at Fayetteville's Centennial Park Sunday.The races are qualifiers for the World Championship in the Netherlands in February 2023. The disappointment: Competitors didn't have to contend with mud this year, but they're sure to remember the 38-step climb on part of the course. The bottom line: Results from all races are here. Competitors in the women's elite race on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios Spectators of all ages enjoyed the event. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios This couple got into the cyclo-cross spirit. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios Elite women climb "Electric Avenue" on the course. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios It was a hot day. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO