FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Dame Laura Kenny suffers a horror crash in Paris to bring an unfortunate end to the Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist's dreams of an eighth world championship
Dame Laura Kenny suffered a horror high-speed crash in Paris last night as her dreams of an eighth world championship title ended in tears. Kenny was into the penultimate lap of the 120-lap madison when she collided with New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond, sending them both flying. The five-time Olympic...
Winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, Diana Kipyokei, could be STRIPPED of her title after testing positive for doping at the race AND 'obstructing the investigation' that followed
Diana Kipyokei, the winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping following the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation. Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei's sample after winning in Boston in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is...
In photos: World Cup cyclo-cross event in Fayetteville
The second in a series of 14 World Cup cyclo-cross competitions happened at Fayetteville's Centennial Park Sunday.The races are qualifiers for the World Championship in the Netherlands in February 2023. The disappointment: Competitors didn't have to contend with mud this year, but they're sure to remember the 38-step climb on part of the course. The bottom line: Results from all races are here. Competitors in the women's elite race on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios Spectators of all ages enjoyed the event. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios This couple got into the cyclo-cross spirit. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios Elite women climb "Electric Avenue" on the course. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios It was a hot day. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
BBC
Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Ethan Hayter wins second successive omnium title
Great Britain's Ethan Hayter successfully defended his world omnium title on day four of the Track Cycling World Championships in France. The 24-year-old, who started the final points race top of the standings, ended on 146 points, 20 points clear of Benjamin Thomas of France. "There was more pressure coming...
NBC Sports
New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in
Jepchirchir, 29, is the only person to win the Olympic, Boston and New York City Marathons in a career, doing so in a nine-month span in 2021 and 2022. She won New York City last November in 2:22:39, prevailing by five seconds over countrywoman Viola Cheptoo. D’Amato, a 37-year-old mother...
ESPN
Diana Kipyokei could lose 2021 Boston Marathon title over banned substance
Diana Kipyokei could be stripped of her victory at the 2021 Boston Marathon after she was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for using a banned substance that was found in a test taken after her win. Kipyokei and Kenyan compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus were found to have used...
Young runner completes Half Marathon after nearly dying at 2021 race
One of the most dramatic finishes this weekend at the 2022 Free Press Marathon was for the half marathon. The finisher, Tommy Kornieck of Port Huron, now 27, suffered a heart attack and collapsed near the 10-mile mark of last year's 13.1-mile race. Only through the quick actions of nearby runners, who administered CPR, as well as race day medical volunteers, paramedics, Detroit police and doctors and nurses at Henry Ford Hospital did he survive — and just barely.
Cycling-Ganna storms to fifth men's pursuit title in world record time
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Filippo Ganna smashed the men's individual pursuit world record en route to clinching his fifth world title in the event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Friday.
mailplus.co.uk
Evans grabs gold to win first world title
NEAH EVANS won Great Britain’s third gold on the last day of the Track Cycling World Championships as the team took their final medal tally to 10. The Scot, 32, claimed her first major individual title with victory in the women’s points race to go with the silver she secured in the team pursuit.
volleyballmag.com
Italy women take World Championship bronze after sweeping USA
The USA women lost 25-20, 25-15, 27-25 in the bronze-medal match to Italy in the FIVB Women’s World Championship on Saturday to end their 2022 season. The loss in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, left the USA 8-4 in the World Championship and 19-6 overall for the FIVB season, which included finishing fifth in the Volleyball Nations League.
