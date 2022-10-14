Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t help but be impressed with a still they discovered in a cave near a creek, the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “One of the neatest arrangements in stills that local officers have discovered was found by the sheriff’s force Saturday (Oct. 15) … fully equipped to turn out liquor,” the story reported. “The top of the cave was level with the ground to escape detection and water from the nearby stream had been piped into the cave. Three men were arrested and six barrels of mash and a small quantity of liquor seized.” On the legal side of things, the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. started operations at its factory the same day, “getting off to the best start in the history of the factory, according to the officials in charge. About 10,000 tons of beets will be cut, making a run that will last until the middle of December. The factory is employing 230 men with an average daily parole of $1,300 aside from what is paid for outside workers.”

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO