Fremont County, ID

Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe and returned to family

Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY. The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s...
Man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in sriracha sauce

IDAHO FALLS – A local man who hid drugs in sauce was sentenced on meth trafficking charges Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Derek Bryan Lee Gandall to 5 to 10 years in prison for felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine. Gandall was ordered to pay $15,785 in legal fees as well.
Deputies still are looking for runaway teen, encourage the public to come forward with info

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies have recovered the red Jeep Cherokee Korbyn was last seen driving in the area of Chasewood Drive and Trailwood Drive in Ammon and believe she was with it around 6 p.m. Friday.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t help but be impressed with a still they discovered in a cave near a creek, the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “One of the neatest arrangements in stills that local officers have discovered was found by the sheriff’s force Saturday (Oct. 15) … fully equipped to turn out liquor,” the story reported. “The top of the cave was level with the ground to escape detection and water from the nearby stream had been piped into the cave. Three men were arrested and six barrels of mash and a small quantity of liquor seized.” On the legal side of things, the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. started operations at its factory the same day, “getting off to the best start in the history of the factory, according to the officials in charge. About 10,000 tons of beets will be cut, making a run that will last until the middle of December. The factory is employing 230 men with an average daily parole of $1,300 aside from what is paid for outside workers.”
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof

DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Local volunteers raise funds, pack meals to help feed starving children

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of volunteers put on hairnets and gloves in Idaho Falls and got to work packing meals for starving children around the world. Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit organization headquartered in Minnesota. It works with food distribution partners nationwide that stay with communities for the long haul, according to its website.
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays

IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
KICK IT OR KEEP IT: “Free” by Paige Anne

A song from the debut album of the 2020 Runner-Up of SVI Media’s Vocalist Singing Competition is up for vote in this week’s Kick It or Keep It. Paige Anne released her first studio album, titled The First Paige, on September 19. The album includes five different original songs, the first of which is titled “Free.”
Tradition finding its way into a new era

IFI)- The conference room at the Residence Inn in Idaho Falls became the back drop for the Wet Shave expo. The expo returned to Idaho Falls after a successful event last year and brought out vendors from Canada to all over the United States, to help spread interest in the hobby and educate those unfamiliar with the hobby all about it. The post Tradition finding its way into a new era appeared first on Local News 8.
