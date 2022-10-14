ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'

By Fatma Khaled
 4 days ago

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable."

Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when it first invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The remaining ones include 124 ground-launched missiles out of an initial 900 and 272 Kalibr missiles, which are launched by sea, out of an initial 500. There are also 213 air-launched cruise missiles (Kh-101-Kh555) still remaining from the 444 that Moscow initially had at the beginning of the war.

"Demilitarization of russia," Reznikov wrote in the tweet that included the missile illustration graph. "By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects of Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to strike the military targets."

He continued: "Two conclusions: - russia's military defeat is inevitable; - russia is a terrorist state."

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to receive military equipment and ammunition from the West to fight Russia. On Tuesday, Reznikov said that Ukraine received four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), supplied by the United States, which had a destructive effect against Russian forces.

The Ukrainian defense minister also announced on Tuesday further military assistance was on the way, including National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), which were used to provide protections against Russian missiles and drones. "A new era of air defence has begun in [Ukraine]," Reznikov tweeted.

On Thursday night, a Russian missile hit the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Starukh said on his Telegram channel that the missiles were impacting the regional center, prompting local residents to seek shelter.

Starukh posted an update on Friday morning and said that the strike impacted local infrastructure and ignited fires at the locations where the missiles hit. The governor added that there were initially no reports of any victims, but said there might be additional missile strikes to come.

Russia launched a series of missile attacks this week after part of the Kerch Bridge was blown up last Saturday. The bridge connected Moscow to the Crimean peninsula and was considered strategically vital for Russia as a logistical corridor and supply line for troops. Ukraine has not claimed any responsibility for the explosion, although Russia said it believes otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8Ovn_0iZCxzvg00
Above, a Russian rocket sticks out a ground near the village of Ukrainka in a part of Southern Ukraine on October 7. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

The missiles that were launched in apparent retaliation against Ukraine have struck civilians and water and electricity facilities, destroyed buildings, and killed 14 people, according to the Associated Press. The missiles were launched from air, land, and sea in at least 14 Ukrainian areas including Lviv and Kharkiv, injuring about 100 people, according to Ukraine's emergency service.

Russia said that the missiles struck energy and military facilities. However, some civilian areas were hit as well, including a playground in downtown Kyiv and a university, according to the AP.

In addition to running low on missiles, Moscow is also struggling with its troops' performance as its military leaders recently ordered them to temporarily stop fighting in the Donetsk region, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region, enemy units began to receive orders from higher leadership to temporarily suspend offensive actions," Štupun said in a military operational update posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "The main reason is the extremely low moral and psychological state of replenishment, numerous facts of desertion from the number of mobilized and non-compliance of combat orders."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian foreign affairs ministry for comment.

Comments / 214

floopy c
3d ago

it's like when you try to fix something yourself, (your car, your home) and realized you've gotten way over your head, and regret you even tried.that's gotta be what Putin is feeling about now.

Reply(4)
30
Guest
3d ago

So I don’t get it. Russia still has 600 missiles, they just used 100 missiles to destroy 30% of Ukrainian infrastructure, according to Ukrainians themselves. So Russia still can destroy it entirely more than twice. But it’s a defeat. How does that make sense?

Reply(14)
14
BranchingOut Nurseries
3d ago

very scary thought, means if they run out of traditional munitions the only choices they have remaining are the non-conventional weapons of war, which I do think Putin may choose to use versus doing a Gaddafi.

Reply(6)
5
