New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
survivornet.com
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility
Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
A couple used IVF to conceive their child because they're both carriers of a rare genetic disease that can be lethal by age 5
After getting tested for Tay-Sachs, the couple decided to go through IVF so they could test the embryos and make sure they didn't have the disease.
survivornet.com
Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Lisa Britton from Leeds, England was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer at just 38 years old. The mom-of-three was suffering from a bacterial infection called Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, and doctors had chalked up her stomach pains to the digestive tract condition. Stomach cancer typically affects older...
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
survivornet.com
Woman, 27, With Terrible Stomach Cramps FOR MONTHS Thought She Had Food Poisoning: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Threatened Her Fertility
Allison Kilfoy was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer at 27 years old. But after getting a second opinion at a comprehensive cancer center, she found the right treatment path for her. Ovarian cancer is called the cancer that whispers because its symptoms can be very vague. People should remain...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
drugtopics.com
Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
How a simple £15 hormone blood test administered by GPs could save thousands of people from being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year
Thousands of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
Pregnant women may cut smoking before they know they're pregnant
Pregnancy can be a big motivator for women to stop smoking. Now a new study suggests that at least some pregnant smokers start cutting back even before they know they've conceived. The findings, researchers say, suggest there may be biological mechanisms during pregnancy that can blunt the desire for nicotine.
Medical News Today
What to know about Wallenberg syndrome
Wallenberg syndrome refers to a condition that may affect the nervous system. It typically results from a stroke in the brain stem and can impair a person’s coordination, causing rapid involuntary eye movement and difficulty swallowing. Doctors also refer to Wallenberg syndrome as lateral medullary syndrome, posterior inferior cerebellar...
Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm
As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
Medical News Today
Eczema: New drug reduces symptoms by 75% in infants and young children
Between 15% and 20% of children worldwide have an inflammatory skin condition known as eczema. Results from a phase 3 clinical trial found the medication dupilumab provides at least a 75% improvement in eczema symptoms in children ages 6 months to 5 years old. U.S. regulators approved the use of...
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
