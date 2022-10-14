ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Foden signs new Manchester City contract until 2027

By Mark Critchley
 4 days ago

Phil Foden has signed a new Manchester City contract, extending his stay at the Etihad until 2027.

The 22-year-old's previous contract was set to expire in 2024 but following negotiations dating back to last year, he has put pen to paper on new terms for an additional three years.

Foden has become an integral member of Pep Guardiola's squad since graduating from City's academy, winning four Premier League titles despite his young age.

The England international was named the PFA Young Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons, is now expected to be one the highest-paid young players in European football.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract. It’s a dream come true," Foden said.

“I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ball boy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.

“I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field.

“Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be.

“With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.

“I want to thank every single person at City because without them I would not be where I am today. All the Academy coaches I worked with, all the players I’ve played with and everyone who works behind the scenes. It’s an honour to be part of this football club.”

Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, said: “We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already – but we know there is so much more to come.

“His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special. He loves football more than anything and his desire to improve is really incredible."

Comments / 0

