ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dream comes true for Phil Foden as Manchester City star signs new long-term deal

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44y4It_0iZCxVe000

Phil Foden has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City , the Premier League champions have announced.

The 22-year-old England midfielder, a boyhood City fan and the crown jewel of the club’s modern academy system, is now committed to the Etihad Stadium outfit until 2027.

Born in Stockport, Foden has made 182 first-team appearances and scored 52 goals since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017.

He has already won 11 trophies in his burgeoning career, including four Premier League titles, and has been the PFA’s Young Player of the Year for the past two seasons.

His new deal supersedes a previous one due to expire in 2024.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” said Foden. “It’s a dream come true.

“I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ball boy.

“I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.”

Foden feels he owes a lot of his success to Guardiola, City’s inspirational manager.

“Amazing, unbelievable,” said Foden of the Spaniard. “I think he’s made me 10 times the player I was.

“He’s improved all aspects of my game and I’m just thankful to have him here and I’m enjoying my football with him.”

Foden, who has earned 18 England caps and is poised to play a role in the upcoming World Cup, has been in fine form this season.

He has netted seven goals this term, including a first senior hat-trick in the 6-3 derby thrashing of Manchester United earlier this month.

“I don’t think anything beats it, it’s definitely been one of my favourite moments in my career,” said Foden.

“This year I’ve been scoring a lot more goals so hopefully I can keep going in that direction.”

Foden is seen as a natural for a central playmaking role but he has also proved highly effective in attacking roles across the front line.

He said: “At the moment I enjoy playing off the right and left. My preferred position is obviously midfield but I can do those other jobs as well.

“It’s just nice to know I can play different positions and do a job for the team.”

City have high hopes for the future with Foden.

He can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world.

Txiki Begiristain

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: “We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already – but we know there is so much more to come.

“His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special.

“We feel he can progress further and become even better. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.The Eagles have only won one of the last five - but one of the top flight’s draw specialists have also only lost once in that run too, as Patrick Vieira’s side struggle to quite put the finishing touches in some games where performances have been improved of late. They drew 0-0 with bottom three side Leicester last time out, which highlights how they have fallen frustratingly short.Wolves, meanwhile, are still without a permanent manager and they are only one point and place outside the relegation zone themselves. They did beat bottom side Nottingham Forest last time out, courtesy of a Ruben Neves penalty and a Jose Sa penalty save - but much more is required after scoring only four times this season.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

EFL will no longer accept ‘crumbs’ on offer from Premier League, insists Rick Parry

Rick Parry is determined the English Football League will not accept “crumbs” from the Premier League table when discussions over financial redistribution finally take place.EFL chairman Parry has been awaiting meaningful dialogue with the top flight over a new funding package since an independent fan-led review into football governance was published last year.Among the recommendations of the review was that the Premier League, which currently offers parachute and ‘solidarity’ payments to EFL clubs, should provide more financial support for the game’s pyramid.Parry is frustrated that talks have not yet begun and believes it may take external intervention to get meaningful...
The Independent

Chelsea confirm N’Golo Kante out of World Cup after hamstring surgery

France and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing an operation on his hamstring which will see him sidelined for four months.The 31-year-old suffered the injury in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham back on August 14 and had surgery after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation.A Chelsea statement said: “N’Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury.“The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.“Following a successful operation,...
The Independent

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.The Seagulls are still in seventh despite three games without victory since Roberto De Zerbi took over as the replacement for Graham Potter, though perhaps only the 2-0 reversal at Brentford last time out would be a big disappointment from their perspective. They have not, however, scored since Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick at Anfield, so that’s one area to target an improvement in tonight.Trying to keep them out is the league’s bottom club, with Forest having backed manager Steve Cooper with a new contract but now being badly in need of some positive results. A draw at home to Villa is their only point in the last six and even a win tonight won’t take them out the bottom three.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Jota’s heartbreak and Higuain’s tears – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 18.FootballDiogo Jota heartbreak.After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔 I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏 You'll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/gKssZSnLZ1— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 18, 2022Gonzalo Higuain played his final match.What an incredible career 👏An emotional...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy