Ed Miliband mocks David Cameron’s 2015 ‘chaos’ tweet after Liz Truss U-turn

By Lily Ford
 4 days ago

Ed Miliband has reshared David Cameron’s 2015 tweet that the UK faced a choice between himself as prime minister or “chaos” with the former Labour leader, accompanied by a clown emoji.

Mr Cameron was elected prime minister over Mr Miliband just three days after writing to his Twitter followers that “Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice – stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

The now-shadow climate secretary’s use of the clown emoji accrued more than 70,000 likes in an hour following Liz Truss’s tumultuous day as Prime Minister – which included the sacking of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and U-turning on his mini-budget.

Mr Miliband posted a second tweet shortly after: “The fever that has taken over the Tory party didn’t start with Liz Truss .

“Trickle down economics has been the guiding philosophy for 12 years. It has failed.”

Thousands of Twitter users responded to the tweet.

Comedian Rob Beckett referenced what were perceived to be embarrassing photos of Mr Miliband eating a bacon sandwich in the run-up to his election defeat in May 2015.

“Top level shithousery from (Ed Miliband)… if it wasn’t for that pesky bacon sandwich. What could have been,” Beckett wrote.

It comes as Ms Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, his predecessor paying the price for the unveiling of a chaotic mini-budget and subsequent plummeting of the pound.

The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
TheDailyBeast

British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

On Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily the worst humiliation among a cavalcade of catastrophes to hit Truss’ administration since it took over from the disgraced Boris Johnson slightly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
The Atlantic

The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation

For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
The Independent

Liz Truss turns to former Johnson adviser as she fights to shore up tottering premiership

Liz Truss has recruited a key member of Boris Johnson’s inner circle in a bid to shore up her tottering premiership following the collapse of her flagship economic policies.Addressing MPs on the Brexiteer right of the Conservative Party on Tuesday evening, Ms Truss was accompanied by the former PM’s deputy chief of staff, combative election strategist David Canzini, who aides confirmed had started working with her earlier that day.The meeting with the European Research Group (ERG) – at which Ms Truss said it had been “painful” to give up the tax-cutting policies that had been included in Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg facing legal challenge over fracking plans

Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing legal action over his decision to lift the moratorium on fracking in England.Environmental and community groups have sent a legal letter, seen by The Independent, to notify the business secretary of their intention to seek judicial review of his decision, on the grounds that it was “unlawful” to reverse the 2019 ban on the controversial gas extraction method without fresh scientific evidence to prove it is safe.The move by Friends of the Earth, Talk Fracking and Preston New Road Action Group comes as MPs vote on a Labour bid to ban fracking “once and for all”...
The Independent

Labour calls on Tories to seize opportunity to end fracking ‘once and for all’

Labour is calling on Tory MPs to seize an opportunity to end fracking “once and for all” by backing a move to pave the way for a vote on the issue.The party will use an opposition day debate on Wednesday to put forward a motion which, if passed, would guarantee time in the Commons for a Bill to ban the controversial gas extraction technique for good.Labour says it wants to give MPs a chance to overturn the Government’s decision to lift England’s fracking ban, which broke a Tory manifesto promise.The moratorium had been in place since 2019 following a series...
The Independent

Britain cannot go on like this. We call for an election – now

Can Britain go on like this? Can Britain, in other words, continue to be governed by an increasingly chaotic administration that is never far from collapse, and lacks democratic support?At the time of writing, the UK has an unelected prime minister, Liz Truss, who was recently installed by a tiny cabal of activists. But she has already ceded much of her power to another, de facto prime minister – Jeremy Hunt – who is in charge of economic policy and the bulk of the government’s domestic agenda. Can this be right? Certainly, it is striking that Mr Hunt, who came...
The Independent

Michael Gove: ‘No longer question of if Liz Truss goes, but when’

Michael Gove has suggested that it is inevitable that Liz Truss will be ousted from Downing Street after the mini-Budget U-turns.The former levelling-up secretary made the comments, reported by The Times, at a private event on Tuesday evening.When asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes”, Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.He added: “The question for any leader is what happens when the programme or the platform on which you secured the leadership has been shredded.”Ms Truss is clinging onto her leadership despite a growing campaign against her by...
The Independent

Sturgeon: No country would choose to be in travesty partnership with Westminster

Nicola Sturgeon has said no country would choose to be in a “travesty of a partnership” with Westminster as she makes the case for independence a year ahead of a proposed referendum.Scotland’s First Minister published the economic plans for an independent Scotland on Monday.The prospectus paper included a commitment to move to a Scottish pound – but only when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.The legality of whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second referendum is currently being considered by the Supreme Court.A year today, I want people in Scotland to...
The Independent

Voices: How might a general election happen?

However strong the moral or democratic argument that the people should have a say in the policies and personnel of our government, the procedures for obtaining a general election make it hard.There are only two ways an early election can be held. One is that the prime minister says so. The other is that the government loses a vote of confidence in the House of Commons. So that would mean that Liz Truss – or her successor – would have to call an election; or enough Conservative MPs would have to vote for a motion of no confidence tabled by...
The Independent

Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.“It was very special so soon after the very sad...
The Independent

Approach to many waste crimes closer to ‘decriminalisation’, MPs warn

The Government’s approach to dealing with large parts of waste crime is closer to “decriminalisation” than cracking down on it, MPs have said.The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Environment Department (Defra) was not doing enough to support councils to tackle the scourge of fly-tipping, and has no plan to meet its goal to eliminate the £1 billion a year issue of waste crime by 2043.The MPs said the current sanctions were not effective in deterring people from committing waste crimes, with the sector attracting organised criminals who regard fines for illegal activity as “business expenses”.A report from the...
