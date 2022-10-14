ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB

The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
Should South Haven Start Allowing Food Trucks Year Round?

Food Trucks and the shore at Lake Michigan seem to go hand in hand. They allow local entrepreneurs to bring their dishes and treats to a group of hungry and happy people without having to afford costly waterfront property. But a possible future ordinance in South Haven could allow them to hang around year round.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?

When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!

This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Grand Rapids Landmarks Lighting Up in Color on Thursday

Thursday, October 13th, 2022 is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This is a national campaign to bring awareness of the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. More than 200 landmarks across the United States, along with some in Canada and Ireland, will be lighting up with teal, green, and...
WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers

A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs

Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
