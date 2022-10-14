Read full article on original website
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB
The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
Should South Haven Start Allowing Food Trucks Year Round?
Food Trucks and the shore at Lake Michigan seem to go hand in hand. They allow local entrepreneurs to bring their dishes and treats to a group of hungry and happy people without having to afford costly waterfront property. But a possible future ordinance in South Haven could allow them to hang around year round.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Grand Rapids’ Cherry Deli to Get New Life as Café, Catering Business
We were sad to learn of Cherry Deli's closure in Grand Rapids' East Hills Neighborhood last year.. but now there's a silver lining - a new business is moving in!. The Everyday Chef and Wife, a personal chef and catering business, is going to be opening up a storefront and café in the space formerly occupied by Cherry Deli at 834 Cherry St. SE.
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!
This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
This Kent District Library Location Has A Hilarious Display For October
Michigan has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks after Jamestown voted to defund its library because of an LGBTQ book that the library refused to take off the shelves. Well now, another West Michigan library is getting attention, but for a non-controversial reason. Kent District Library has a...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
A Complete Guide To Grand Rapids Best Trunk Or Treats In 2022
Halloween is finally here, and we all want to show off our costumes while grabbing handfuls of candy. But, maybe you're looking for an extra excuse to get in more trick or treating, or you live in an area without all of the halloween day fun. Here are some of...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Grand Rapids Landmarks Lighting Up in Color on Thursday
Thursday, October 13th, 2022 is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This is a national campaign to bring awareness of the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. More than 200 landmarks across the United States, along with some in Canada and Ireland, will be lighting up with teal, green, and...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
You Need to Try 3 Activities This Winter In Grand Rapids
As the winter months approach, many people, including myself, are like 'What are some things to do if there is snow on the ground?'. Well, apparently there is plenty to do throughout the entire winter season right here in Grand Rapids. You do not have to travel far at all.
Popular Halloween Songs Performed by Candlelight at Fountain St. Church
There is certain Halloween music that gives you a creepy feeling. Imagine hearing that music played by a string quartet, by candlelight, in a church that is over 150 years old. You will be able to experience that exact setting on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The KalHaven String Quartet will...
WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers
A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs
Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
