This was a frustrating, sapping 90 minutes of football and Steve Cooper is unlikely to care. Nottingham Forest need points and earned one here with a robust defensive performance that rendered irrelevant the fact they barely mounted an attack of note. They are off the bottom for now after riding their luck for spells of the first half and expertly managing most of the second. For Brighton the concerns are obvious: their old impotence has returned and, having failed to oversee a goal in their past three games, Roberto De Zerbi still awaits his first win.

27 MINUTES AGO