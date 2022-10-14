Read full article on original website
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 cool and unusual hotels in Chapel Hill
Known as ‘The Southern Part of Heaven’, Chapel Hill is a stunning town in North Carolina with burgeoning art, dining, and shopping scenes. The fantastic murals painted on buildings, European and Asian art exhibits housed in the Auckland Art Museum, and art festivals lining Franklin Street make Chapel Hill a true city of art.
kclu.org
How a Black man's 1970 murder spurred change in rural North Carolina
We have something a little different this morning, starting with some people who are very special to me. PHYLLIS JONES: OK. My name is Phyllis Jones, and I am currently living in Las Vegas, Nev. BEN THORPE: My name is Ben Thorpe. I live in Seattle, Wash., area. RASCOE: I...
visitraleigh.com
Three Powerful Exhibits Open or Will Open Soon at State Museums
We're always in favor of sharing information and referral resources so that our hospitality business partners can know what to feature with promotions about visiting their own establishments as well as our greater area. That's why we're highlighting three significant and trip-inspiring exhibitions at Raleigh's state museums. Please feel free...
duke.edu
A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore
The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
Yardbarker
Watch: Duke RB Jordan Waters Highlights vs. North Carolina
Running back Jordan Waters put together one of his best performances of the season in Duke's game against North Carolina. Waters had 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Neighbors afraid, looking for change after shooting rocks Hedingham community
RALEIGH, N.C. — A community is coping after learning the shooter who took five lives there is a teenager. “My first thought when I found out he went to my son's school is that it could’ve taken place at the school," said neighbor Rahnisha Finnell. "So that was very traumatizing.”
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Families enjoy fun day at Raleigh's 'Falling for Local' festival at Dix Park
Families and couples went out for fun filled family activities at Dix Park Saturday during the 'Falling for Raleigh' festival.
Duke Caregivers Conference in Durham
If you are a family caregiver or a professional who works with those with chronic or serious illness, chances are you're in need in some support.
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure -- expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which...
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Husband of Dayton native speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tracey Howard uses these words to describe the 15-year-old gunman who police say killed Howard’s wife. President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting “Not a person. How could you do that to another person, how could one person do that to another person?” […]
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game
Check out photos from the game as the Tar Heels go up against the Blue Devils, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Raleigh mass shooting sparks mental health discussion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Often when we see a horrific act like the mass shooting in Raleigh on Thursday, the question of mental health comes up. We’re diving into the mental health of those who see and hear about these shootings too often. Dr. Andrew Farah, a psychiatrist at Novant Health, is seeing more and […]
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School.
850wftl.com
15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter
(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
cbs17
‘Loving mother’: Shooting victim Susan Karnatz remembered by husband, Tom
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known as to the motive or circumstances surrounding the Thursday mass shooting in Raleigh, loved ones have started sharing out photos and messages about those killed in the attack. One of the five victims killed was Susan Karnatz, a 49-year-old and mother...
