Raleigh, NC

globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 cool and unusual hotels in Chapel Hill

Known as ‘The Southern Part of Heaven’, Chapel Hill is a stunning town in North Carolina with burgeoning art, dining, and shopping scenes. The fantastic murals painted on buildings, European and Asian art exhibits housed in the Auckland Art Museum, and art festivals lining Franklin Street make Chapel Hill a true city of art.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
visitraleigh.com

Three Powerful Exhibits Open or Will Open Soon at State Museums

We're always in favor of sharing information and referral resources so that our hospitality business partners can know what to feature with promotions about visiting their own establishments as well as our greater area. That's why we're highlighting three significant and trip-inspiring exhibitions at Raleigh's state museums. Please feel free...
RALEIGH, NC
duke.edu

A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore

The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
DURHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure -- expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Raleigh mass shooting sparks mental health discussion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Often when we see a horrific act like the mass shooting in Raleigh on Thursday, the question of mental health comes up. We’re diving into the mental health of those who see and hear about these shootings too often. Dr. Andrew Farah, a psychiatrist at Novant Health, is seeing more and […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
850wftl.com

15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter

(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
RALEIGH, NC

