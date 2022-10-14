Read full article on original website
Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson signs with the Baltimore Ravens
DeSean Jackson has found himself a home for his 15th season in the NFL. After the 35-year-old wide receiver met
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: Seahawks’ D can finally celebrate individual wins after getting right
The Seahawks’ defense finally got right in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. And while there are plenty of questions – namely, whether they can do this again – the point that matters most this week is that Pete Carroll’s defense proved it’s capable of shutting down a dynamic quarterback. Regardless of the Cardinals’ record or injuries, that’s a big first step (and a much-needed one) for Seattle this season. It also makes it easier to celebrate individual wins, something that’s been hard for this defense to do when it’s been getting gashed for 150 rushing yards per game.
MyNorthwest.com
Carroll: What stands out from Seahawks’ rookies after another big day
The Seahawks are tied for first place in the NFC West after a 19-9 Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and they came away with the win in large part because of their rookies. As you may have guessed, the Seahawks’ 2022 rookie class was a key topic of...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Why Seahawks turned in their best game on defense
The Seahawks got back to .500 and into a tie for first in the NFC West with their 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. And they did so in a very different way than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing this year. After allowing nearly 1,000 total yards...
MyNorthwest.com
Rookie CB Tariq Woolen proving Seahawks struck 5th-round gold again
The Seahawks may have struck fifth-round gold yet again at the cornerback position. Way back in 2011, it was Stanford’s Richard Sherman who came to the Seahawks in the fifth round and wound up a perennial All-Pro who built a résumé that should get him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a few years.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 19-9 win over Arizona
The Seahawks have bounced back. The defense had its best showing of the season, keeping quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals completely out of the end zone in a 19-9 win at Lumen Field. The victory brings Seattle to 3-3 and into a tie for first place in the NFC West.
MyNorthwest.com
Recap: Defense steps up, late TD helps Seahawks beat Cards 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) – Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first Seahawks start. Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9: Instant Reaction | Box score. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: How should Seahawks handle possible Geno Smith extension?
One of the best feel-good stories in the NFL this season has been the play of Geno Smith as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. After serving as a backup for the last seven years, Smith re-signed with the Seahawks and has started all five of their games this year. And so far, he’s been stellar.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: Inside look at the Mariners clubhouse after season ends
A common sight in the waning days of most seasons is the large rectangular boxes in front of each locker in the Mariners’ clubhouse. With a known end date in sight, players would be afforded a few minutes pre- and post-game to start loading some of the contents of their lockers and cubbies above (shoes, lots of shoes) into the boxes to be sent home or stored for the next year.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners swept in ALDS as Peña HR lifts Astros to marathon win
The Mariners went kicking and screaming, but the return of playoff baseball to Seattle after a 21-year drought has officially ended. Seattle went 18 innings – you read that right, enough for an entire doubleheader – in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, but Houston rookie Jeremy Peña dashed the M’s dreams of a second postseason game this year at T-Mobile Park with a solo homer that lifted the Astros to a 1-0 victory and series sweep (box score).
MyNorthwest.com
Watch: Mariners’ Ty France turns unbelievable double play in Game 3
It’s been a while since we’ve seen a quality baseball movie, and if the reason is because screenwriters have run out of unique trick plays for pivotal scenes, Mariners first baseman Ty France has something to show them. France pulled off one of the more unbelievable double plays...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Just the start’: After tough loss ends season, Mariners excited for future
The Mariners went toe-to-toe with the AL West champion Astros for three games in the ALDS. They led most of the first two games and held Houston without a run for 17 innings on Saturday. But Seattle didn’t take a single game in the best-of-five series, getting swept after the...
