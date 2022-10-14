The Seahawks’ defense finally got right in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. And while there are plenty of questions – namely, whether they can do this again – the point that matters most this week is that Pete Carroll’s defense proved it’s capable of shutting down a dynamic quarterback. Regardless of the Cardinals’ record or injuries, that’s a big first step (and a much-needed one) for Seattle this season. It also makes it easier to celebrate individual wins, something that’s been hard for this defense to do when it’s been getting gashed for 150 rushing yards per game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO