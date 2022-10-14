Read full article on original website
Sotheby’s says it had robust sales during London’s Frieze Week. The art fair, which took place from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, saw two back-to-back evening sales of contemporary art from the auction house. With a combined sale price of $107.9 million, this year’s auction marked the highest Frieze Week evening sale from Sotheby’s since 2015, with a 20 percent increase from 2021, according to a press release from the auction house.
Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem
Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
