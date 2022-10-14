Sotheby’s says it had robust sales during London’s Frieze Week. The art fair, which took place from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, saw two back-to-back evening sales of contemporary art from the auction house. With a combined sale price of $107.9 million, this year’s auction marked the highest Frieze Week evening sale from Sotheby’s since 2015, with a 20 percent increase from 2021, according to a press release from the auction house.

1 DAY AGO