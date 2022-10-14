ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

LISTEN: McDermott: Taking what we've learned from last year and using for every game we play.

By Extra Point Show
 4 days ago

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - After one of the craziest playoff games in NFL history, the rematch here again. For the fifth time in three year the Buffalo Bills will be facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.The injury update looks a lot cleaner compared to their last matchup against the Steelers.

During his weekly appearance on the Extra Point Show on Friday, the only player that McDermott ruled out for Sunday’s game is wide receiver Jake Kumerow with an ankle injury. It is a much better look for the Bills on the injury front, with Jordan Poyer, and Dawson Knox who were out next week could play on Sunday.

Even though Tre’Davious White will not be on the active roster for Sunday’s game, his presence is felt through the locker room.

“That’s always good to see. He’s been a big part of what we’ve started here in 2017, and the way it’s been built,” said McDermott on the “Extra Point Show”. “His leadership, his energy is infectious, and we can’t wait to get him back.”

The Bills have one of their biggest tests of the season with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs. The rookies will have a big test on Sunday but McDermott has liked what he has seen from his secondary.

“Great to watch young players develop, give the credit to the coaching staff and to who they are and the types of players that Brandon [Beane] have brought in here in terms of their ability to learn and their growth mindset all of those things lead to some of the results we’ve been getting through the adversity we’ve been getting through the injuries.” McDermott said.

The last time the Bills played Kansas was in the 2021 AFC Divisional playoffs when the Bills took a three point lead, and ended up losing the game in overtime. McDermott feels that what happened in that game will not affect this game.

“There are moments you can use to learn from not only as you move forward against this team, but against every team and you try to continue to grow and improve yourself and your team. McDermott said.

Mahomes is not only great at throwing the ball, but also he is a great runner too. In the last two matchups he led the team in rushing yards. McDermott talks about how good he is at extending plays.

“They’re very creative and finding ways to get their playmakers the football, and continue to sustain the success they’ve had.” McDermott said.

Hear more of McDermott's on the "Extra Point Show" in the player below:

Buffalo, NY
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

