ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What's up with these TxDOT 'Help Alerts?'

By John Liddle
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXQxf_0iZCte4B00

When major highways or freeways get shut down in North Texas, it can cause hours of delay.

For example, US 75-Central was shut down just north of Downtown Dallas on Friday morning for hours, causing miles of creeping delay. So TxDOT Dallas used one of their newest tools to get the word out, a HELP Alert.

HELP (Highway Emergency Link Platform) Alerts send a text message to cell phone users in certain areas who may be impacted by the traffic problem. TxDOT can initiate the system for any freeway closure that's expected to last four hours or more.

"We can go into a map of where the crash happened...and we can draw a geofence around where that backup happened and send out a text blast," says Kendall Sloan from TxDOT. "It's very similar to how it works with Amber Alerts."

In that text message, there's a link where users can sign up to receive text updates on the closure.

On Friday, the first alert went out at 8:30 a.m. reading: "South US75 at Haskell major accident. All lanes closed seek alternate route."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8uSU_0iZCte4B00
Help Alert example from TXDOT Photo credit John Liddle

Then at 9:45 a.m., users who signed up for updates got another message: "Operations are back to normal. You are opted out of services for this closure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIsXD_0iZCte4B00
TXDOT Alert message example Photo credit John Liddle

"This is not something we hope people will get," Sloan says. "But we do hope that if you do happen to be in one of those locations and something does come through that it can help you get through your day."

Sloan adds that anyone who has opted into emergency alerts on their cell phone will automatically get initial messages if they are within the geofence. Subsequent messages are optional if users choose to sign up for incident updates.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DART Offers New Promises for Bus Service Improvements After Years of Complaints

Dallas City Council members Monday received new promises from Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials for bus service improvements. It comes after years of complaints from riders and city officials about poor bus service and a big bus route overhaul in January. At the West Transfer Center downtown Monday, passenger Teresa...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

TxDOT to start using technology to avoid wrong-way crashes on Dallas highways

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A spokesman with TXDOT tells CBS-11 that starting in the spring of 2024, the agency will use technology to detect wrong-way drivers in Dallas.One location is along Central Expressway between Knox-Henderson and Woodall Rogers Freeway and the second is the Woodall Rogers Freeway, which is between Central Expressway and I-35E.Tony Hartzel, Director of Northeast Texas Communications for TXDOT, said Friday they are still evaluating which technology to use. "We look at corridors where they may be more incidents and where there's been past incidents and so that's why we're looking at the U-S 75 Central Expressway corridor."Funding for...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

About 300,000 North Texas Drivers Are Driving Cars With Airbag Recalls, Safety Council Says

A campaign to encourage drivers to check for and repair any car safety recalls has kicked off in Fort Worth. According to the National Safety Council, there are 1.2 million cars being driven on Texas roads with safety recalls. In North Texas, about 300,000 cars have recalled Takata airbags. Takata, the auto supply company whose airbags have been blamed for at least a dozen deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide, filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

CLEAR ALERT issued for man missing out of Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has been issuing a CLEAR Alert to help find a man that went missing in Bedford. Police say 32-year-old Thomas Toussaint at about 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. He was on the 2300 block L Don Dodson Drive before he went missing.
BEDFORD, TX
idesignarch.com

Estate-Like Modern Farmhouse In Texas

This urban farmhouse in Dallas, Texas has the feel of a rural estate with board and batten, gabled structures. The 3,200 sq. ft. property was designed by Demesne as a series of small pavilions connected by glass links. The buildings weave their way through the existing trees. The timeless modern...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy