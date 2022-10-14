Read full article on original website
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) missing earnings estimates
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) stock fell 3.91% (As on October 12, 11:50:24 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed the earnings estimates for the second quarter of FY 22. GAAP subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2023 grew 113.3% from the year-ago comparable period to $131.6 million or 81.9% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 8.6% or 10.7% on a constant currency basis. Total organic revenue growth was 6.7% or 8.9% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP gross profit grew 1.6% or 2.9% on a pro forma constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period to $106.9 million. The second quarter of 2023 gross profit includes an approximate $2 million of previously disclosed strategic investments within the systems integrators ecosystem that e2open did not have in the comparable year-ago period. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $409.6 million compared to $24.0 million from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted unlevered free cash flow for the second quarter, adjusted for M&A, was $40.6 million, which represents 84.1% of adjusted EBITDA.
Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Margin decreases
Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock fell 2.22% (As on October 18, 11:37:55 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 23 has reported 1% increase in the total sales to $7,815,000 year-over-year for the first six months of FY2023, while decreasing 8% to $3,763,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 due to delayed shipments resulting from supply chain demand challenges. Backlog on August 31, 2022 was $5,049,000, an increase of 19% compared with backlog of $4,230,000 on May 31, 2022 (the end of the fiscal Q1), and a decrease of 5% compared to backlog of $5,325,000 on February 28, 2022. Gross profit decreased 9% to $1,896,000, compared with $2,074,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The gross profit margin was 50.4% compared with 51.0% for the prior year period, primarily due to product mix. Operating income decreased 60% to $178,000 compared with $449,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to decreases in revenue and gross profit combined with increases in operating expenses. Operating margin for the quarter decreased to 4.7% compared with 11% in the prior year period. Net income decreased by 53% to $162,000, or $0.01 per share, compared with $344,000, or $0.02 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily due to a decrease in operating income in the period.
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) beats FFO expectations
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) stock fell 1.49% (As on October 18, 11:51:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders decreased $3.4 million, to $67.2 million, compared to $70.6 million, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $9.9 million, or $0.04 per Common Share, to $134.4 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, compared to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $12.3 million, or $0.05 per Common Share, to $136.8 million, or $0.70 per Common Share, compared to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $24.1 million to $332.8 million, compared to $308.7 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $11.1 million to $183.9 million, compared to $172.8 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 5.3% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 3.5%, compared to the same period in 2021.
FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) misses analysts’ expectations
FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) stock fell 4.44% (As on October 18, 11:50:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed on both the top and bottom lines despite a boost from rising interest rates. Adjusted net income was $32.1 million compared to $0.64 in the previous quarter in the same quarter last year. Total deposits decreased by $537.2 million in the third quarter to $10.0 billion related to a $721.5 million decrease in public funds to $1.61 billion in the third quarter from $2.34 billion in the second quarter. The company reported provision for credit losses of $11.4 million compared with $12.3 million for the prior quarter and a mortgage segment loss of $3.7 million compared to a loss of $15.2 million for the prior quarter. Looking ahead, the company said that while it is hoping for a soft landing for the economy in the coming months, it was “taking a prudent approach” with its balance sheet by limiting growth in certain assets, maintaining appropriate capital and reserve levels, managing liquidity, and preparing for a range of economic scenarios.
Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded By Citigroup
Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, stock rose 7.96% (As on October 17, 11:42:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating with the price target cut to $62 from $78 per share. Citi analysts said they are becoming more bullish, and following a sell-off of the stock yesterday on a sell note by Blue Orca Capital which questioned the company’s ESG claims, they have taken a closer look at the bearish arguments and believe the stock “overreacted to the negative.” They stated that the harvesting strategy is not a secret and may create an opportunity if policy changes. “We hosted a fireside chat with management about this topic and others in recent months. The company consistently pointed out that some of its fiber came from timber that wouldn’t be harvested if not for Enviva,” wrote the analysts. “While a minority of the fiber, if there was regulation that eliminated this practice, EVA would adjust its purchasing strategy slightly. In the short run, it would increase costs but in the long run EVA would likely benefit as the southeast US is the marginal supply of this form of biomass.” They added that during the firm’s meetings with Enviva management over the years, they have consistently pointed out that most, but not all, of its fiber supply were from trees that would have already fallen down. “This concern around how GHG friendly is biomass isn’t a new concern. This has been litigated several times over the last decade and each time EVA’s business model has remained intact,” the analysts remarked.
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) stock rose 1.08% (As on October 11, 12:18:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Piper Sandler downgraded the real estate leader to Neutral from Overweight and cut the price target to $100 from $120. The company has completed the acquisition of 125 Broadway, a six-story, 271,000 square foot laboratory/life sciences property. BXP purchased the property from Biogen for a gross purchase price of approximately $592.0 million. Biogen has signed a lease for and will continue to occupy the entire property through April 2028. BXP funded the purchase price with cash and borrowings under its line of credit, and it is evaluating opportunities to own the property with one or more joint venture equity partners. In conjunction with the acquisition of 125 Broadway, BXP and Biogen terminated their existing lease agreement at 300 Binney Street, an adjacent six-story, 195,000 square foot property developed by BXP in 2013, to facilitate the conversion and expansion of the property to 240,000 square feet of laboratory/life sciences space. BXP also announced that it signed a 15-year lease with a prominent life sciences organization. The lease is expected to commence upon completion of the renovations in late 2024.
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) posts inline sales
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) stock fell 1.19% (As on October 14, 11:46:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Demand for CMC’s finished steel products in North America was again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, resulting in year-over-year expansion of contract backlog levels. Demand from industrial end markets was stable, with conditions in most end-use applications unchanged from the sequential quarter, but improved compared to the prior year period. The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $370.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which was largely unchanged on a sequential basis, and up 75% compared to $212.0 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was driven by record margins on steel products and a significant increase in the margin over scrap on sales of downstream products.
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Initiated by MKM Partners
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock fell 1.28% (As on October 10, 11:26:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Neutral rating to go with a $115 target. The company is now oering customers nationwide the convenient option to buy online and pick up orders in-store. With more than 1,250 stores located across the United States, this new buying option aims to make the customer experience even more seamless by providing a new and convenient way for customers to shop Five Below’s incredible $1-5 extreme value assortment of games, tech, arts & crafts, candy, snacks, beauty and more, as well as the Company’s ever expanding Five Beyond section with premium nds for just a little extra. In addition to shopping Five Below’s incredible selection of $1-5 nds with buy online pick up in store option, customers can conveniently shop the Company’s newly launched Five Beyond section, which is available in select stores across the country. This new area includes extreme value and seasonal products that are above $5, and include even more premium products that ‘wow’ for just a little more money, while keeping prices way below the rest.
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Gross Profit Decreases
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) stock fell 3.88% (As on October 14, 11:44:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, declined to 45.9% in the third quarter of 2022 from 46.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The operating income, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 21.0% in the third quarter of 2022 from 20.5% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in our operating income percentage was driven by improved operating expense leverage, which more than offset the decline in the gross profit percentage. The net earnings during the third quarter of 2022 were $284.6, an increase of 16.9% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Buy By Argus
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock rose 0.69% (As on October 11, 12:18:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Argus upgraded the biotech giant to Buy from Hold and has a $300 target price. The company has announced that the first patient has been dosed in the global clinical study, AMETHYST. The Phase 2/3 study will evaluate the clinical efficacy and assess the safety of litifilimab (also known as BIIB059), a first in-class, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2), as compared to placebo, in participants with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). AMETHYST is expected to be conducted at approximately 238 sites worldwide and aims to enroll 474 adults with CLE. AMETHYST is a two-part, Phase 2/3, multicenter, double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of litifilimab compared to placebo. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 parts of the study will each be 52 weeks in duration. Participants will be randomized to receive subcutaneous treatment with litifilimab or placebo every four weeks for 20 weeks with an additional loading dose at Week 2. All participants will receive litifilimab during the 28-week extended treatment period from Weeks 24 to 48. The primary endpoint will assess the effect of litifilimab on skin disease activity, compared to placebo.
Crossfirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFB) topline increases 5%
Crossfirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFB) stock fell 2.08% (As on October 18, 11:53:44 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Interest income was $65.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 39% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24% from the previous quarter due to higher average loans outstanding and higher interest rates. Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was interest of $1 million as a result of several loans returning to accruing status. Average earning assets totaled $5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $359 million or 7% from the same quarter in 2021. This increase in average earning assets was due to an increase in average loans of $396 million. Net interest income totaled $49.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was 6% higher than the second quarter of 2022, and 19% higher than the third quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.56% in the current quarter from 3.52% in the previous quarter and 3.23% in the third quarter of 2021.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) trims capex
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) stock fell 2.15% (As on October 14, 11:42:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 80% rise in the net profit to NT$280.87 billion ($8.81 billion) but also trimmed capital spending by at least 10% for this year. Year-over-year, third quarter revenue increased 47.9% while net income increased 79.7% and diluted EPS increased 79.8%. Compared to second quarter 2022, third quarter results represented a 14.8% increase in revenue and a 18.5% increase in net income. Gross margin for the quarter was 60.4%, operating margin was 50.6%, and net profit margin was 45.8%. In the third quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 28% of total wafer revenue; 7-nanometer accounted for 26%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 54% of total wafer revenue.
VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) revenue falls
VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 6.02% (As on October 11, 11:51.01:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 23 has reported net sales of $125.7 million as compared to net sales of $143.1 million in the Fiscal 2022 second quarter ended August 31, 2021, a decrease of 12.2%. The Company reported an operating loss in the Fiscal 2023 second quarter of $10.0 million as compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million in the Fiscal 2022 second quarter. As of August 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 million as compared to $27.8 million as of February 28, 2022.
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by JP Morgan
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock fell 0.41% (As on October 10, 11:24:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after JPMorgan downgraded the information technology services and consulting company to Neutral from Overweight while also lowering the target price for the stock to $77 from $82. Third quarter revenue is expected to be $4.98-$5.03 billion, or growth of 5.0%-6.0% (7.5%-8.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be $19.7-$19.9 billion, or growth of 6.3%-7.3% (8.5%-9.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to expand 20 basis points to 30 basis points to 15.6% – 15.7%. Full-year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.51-$4.57.
Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) misses analysts’ expectations
Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stock fell 3.53% (As on October 14, 11:46:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after misses the analysts’ estimates for the quarter. The company beat quarterly U.S. same-store sales estimates, as heavy discounts helped boost demand for its pizzas and chicken wings amid decades-high inflation. The company has been doubling down on discounts and promotions, offering cheaper meals as part of its ‘boost week’ initiative and inflation relief deals, that has helped it capitalize on inflation-hit consumers. U.S. same-store sales at the world’s largest pizza chain, rose 2% in the third quarter, compared with a 1.02% rise estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES. Net income, however, fell to $100.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 11, from $120.4 million, a year earlier.
Applied Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:APLD) posts mixed results
Applied Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:APLD), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, stock rose 0.48% (As on October 11, 11:51:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. The company also said it plans to change its name to “Applied Digital Corporation” to reflect its broad services and offerings for high-performance computing applications and will seek approval from shareholders at its annual meeting on Nov. 10. 2022. Net loss attributable to Applied Blockchain for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $4.5 million. Applied Blockchain ended the fiscal first quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $40.8 million and $14.7 million in debt outstanding.
Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Downgraded by Analysts
Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) stock rose 0.26% (As on October 10, 11:23:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock of the open online course provider to Neutral from Buy and chopped the target price to $14 from $23. “We wait for a higher degree of visibility into sustained revenue trends (in either direction) to have a more active rating on the shares from current after hours levels,” he wrote in a client note. A Stifel analyst also cut the rating on COUR stock as he went to Hold from Buy with a $14 price target, down from $26. “We acknowledge that the long-term opportunity for Coursera is still appealing, and the company is well positioned from a balance sheet perspective with $783mm in cash/equivalents, no debt, and minimal cash usage. That being said, we see few catalysts as the company works through a period of slower growth, which management primarily attributes to macro weakness and headwinds impacting enrollments. We view the stock as a “show me” story from here as we wait for evidence of reaccelerating growth and more meaningful progress on the path to profits,” he wrote in a research note. Raymond James analysts also downgraded COUR stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Profit Falls
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stock fell 1.39% (As on October 18, 11:50:26 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Net interest revenues, on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis, were $929 million, up 44.3% year over year. The rise reflected higher interest rates on interest-earning assets, partially offset by higher funding expenses and lower interest-earning assets. The net interest margin (FTE basis) expanded 37 basis points (bps) year over year to 1.05%. Total fee and other revenues declined 1.2% to $3.35 billion. The decline was due to a fall in investment management and performance fees, financing-related fees, and investment and other revenues. Investment and other revenue decreased primarily reflecting strategic equity investment gains recorded in 3Q21, partially offset by higher other trading revenue and higher disposal gains. As of Sep 30, 2022, assets under management were $1.78 trillion, down 22.9% year over year. The decline was due to lower market values and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by net inflows. Assets under custody and/or administration of $42.2 trillion declined 6.8%, primarily reflecting lower market values and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by client inflows and net new business. As of Sep 30, 2022, the common equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.1%, down from 11.8% as of Sep 30, 2021. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 5.4%, down from 5.7% as of Sep 30, 2021. Net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $319 million, down from $881 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) surpasses market’s expectations
Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stock rose 2.68% (As on October 18, 11:49:19 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations underpinned by the Federal Reserve’s rapid rate hikes. The lender benefited from higher net interest income in its third quarter, even though it added $378 million to its loan-loss reserves. Net interest income (NII) up $2.7 billion, or 24%, to $13.8 billion, driven by benefits from higher interest rates, including lower premium amortization expense, and solid loan growth. Noninterest income of $10.7 billion decreased $935 million, or 8%, as higher sales and trading revenue was more than offset by lower investment banking and asset management fees as well as lower service charges. Further, Total net charge-offs of $520 million decreased $51 million from Q2-22. Consumer net charge-offs of $459 million decreased $66 million from Q2-22, primarily driven by the absence of charge-offs associated with non-core mortgage sales – Commercial net charge-offs of $61 million remained low. Provision for credit losses was of $898 million. Net reserve build of $378 million in Q3-22 driven primarily by credit card loan growth and a dampening macroeconomic outlook. Nonperforming loans decreased $181 million from Q2-22 to $4.0 billion.
FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) Got ‘Equal Weight’ Rating
FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, stock rose 3.02% (As on ctober 17, 11:43:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) even after the company was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. “Despite our longer-term view of the growth potential for FIGS as a premium healthcare apparel brand, the current weakening demand backdrop, increasing acquisition costs, and potential for slowing top-line growth cause us to move to Equal Weight,” Equity Analyst Adrienne Yih told clients. She added that risks to margins and sales are becoming more evident as the cost of acquiring customers grows more onerous. Further, inflationary pressures on consumer wallets appear to be abating demand, with increased promotional activity seen as a signal of this effect. “We are downgrading FIGS shares to Equal Weight and moving to the sidelines until there is greater clarity on the macroeconomic environment, the company‘s ability to move through excess inventory, and the direction of customer acquisition spend,” Yih concluded.
