Read full article on original website
Related
birdsandblooms.com
Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Vs Pileated Woodpecker: Are They Related?
Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
birdsandblooms.com
How Often to Water Succulents
Do you love the look of a brightly colored kalanchoe or zebra plant? These plants are succulents. There are many eye-catching varieties to grow, from succulents with green spiky shoots to compact, colorful rosettes. Succulents are great as houseplants; however, it can be hard to figure out how often to...
Comments / 0