Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Euhus, Eagles sweep Sheridan in PacWest volleyball
Joya Euhus had seven kills and six aces Monday in Santiam Christian’s three-set sweep at Sheridan in a PacWest Conference volleyball match. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-11. Elise Linderman added 10 kills, Maddie Fields four kills and four aces and Ashlynn Davis 14 assists. The Eagles (19-3, 11-0)...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Monroe High volleyball team sweeps Reedsport and Waldport
The Monroe High volleyball team swept a pair of Valley Coast Conference matches on Saturday. The Dragons (22-4, 16-0 VCC) defeated Reedsport 25-11, 25-12, 25-9. They followed that up with a 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 win over Waldport. In the opening victory, Bella Gamache led Monroe with 16 kills and 10...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Injuries, mental mistakes prove costly for Warriors
This has not been the season the Lebanon High football team was expecting. The Warriors entered the year with a strong senior class, had a returning starting quarterback in Andreus Smith and boasted at least two potential college recruits in senior Brady Crenshaw and junior Hayden George. But after a...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the win over Washington State
Oregon State played its most complete football game of the season on Saturday night, dominating Washington State in a 24-10 victory at Reser Stadium. The win was the second in a row for the Beavers, ending an eight-game skid against the Cougars and putting Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) one win away from bowl eligibility.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory
Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado. The Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) will host the Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State has a bye the following week, but Smith said that has not played a role in this process. Starting quarterback Chance Nolan has not been cleared to return from his neck injury and Ben Gulbranson has led the team to back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith, Oladapo, Colletto
OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State. The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State
The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. With the win, Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) is one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season. The...
Lebanon-Express
Smoke update: It could linger in mid-Willamette Valley through Thursday
Smoke from wildfires could continue to linger in the mid-Willamette Valley until Thursday night, according to an air quality alert from the National Weather Service. The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas. According to the National Weather Service, the Oregon Department of Environmental...
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and ...
Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
hh-today.com
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
VentureBeat
Nvidia’s founding couple donates $50M for AI computing at alma mater Oregon State University
Oregon State University today announced that Jen-Hsun (Jensen) Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Lori Huang donated $50 million to the school to build a new innovation complex on campus. The university has also raised a total of $100 million in gifts to launch what will ultimately be a $200 million...
lebanonlocalnews.com
More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home
Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
Sherwood School District faces big blow to its budget
Previously thought to be in good fiscal health, the school district now says it's running a $2 million deficit.The Sherwood School District is facing a $2 million dollar hole in its budget and announced that yet-to-be budget cuts will be forthcoming. The disquieting news was presented at an Oct. 12 school board meeting. According to a budget statement from the district, factors including overestimation of state school fund revenues, declining enrollment, and ineffective financial reporting and account practices. Together, they have led to a significant — and unexpected — budget deficit for Sherwood schools. The statement reads,...
Lebanon-Express
50 years later, Dick Olsen still running for Albany council
Dick Olsen has been a part of Albany city government for 50 years. It all started with his house and neighborhood, he said. But despite his stalwart status, this year, he faces three challengers in Ward 1, which includes North Albany and downtown. Olsen was sitting on a vintage couch,...
kpic
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar
EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
kptv.com
Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
Comments / 0