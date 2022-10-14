ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OR

Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Euhus, Eagles sweep Sheridan in PacWest volleyball

Joya Euhus had seven kills and six aces Monday in Santiam Christian’s three-set sweep at Sheridan in a PacWest Conference volleyball match. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-11. Elise Linderman added 10 kills, Maddie Fields four kills and four aces and Ashlynn Davis 14 assists. The Eagles (19-3, 11-0)...
SHERIDAN, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football: Injuries, mental mistakes prove costly for Warriors

This has not been the season the Lebanon High football team was expecting. The Warriors entered the year with a strong senior class, had a returning starting quarterback in Andreus Smith and boasted at least two potential college recruits in senior Brady Crenshaw and junior Hayden George. But after a...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the win over Washington State

Oregon State played its most complete football game of the season on Saturday night, dominating Washington State in a 24-10 victory at Reser Stadium. The win was the second in a row for the Beavers, ending an eight-game skid against the Cougars and putting Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) one win away from bowl eligibility.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado. The Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) will host the Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State has a bye the following week, but Smith said that has not played a role in this process. Starting quarterback Chance Nolan has not been cleared to return from his neck injury and Ben Gulbranson has led the team to back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State

The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. With the win, Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) is one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season. The...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Smoke update: It could linger in mid-Willamette Valley through Thursday

Smoke from wildfires could continue to linger in the mid-Willamette Valley until Thursday night, according to an air quality alert from the National Weather Service. The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas. According to the National Weather Service, the Oregon Department of Environmental...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
PULLMAN, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week

The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly

The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home

Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
SWEET HOME, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood School District faces big blow to its budget

Previously thought to be in good fiscal health, the school district now says it's running a $2 million deficit.The Sherwood School District is facing a $2 million dollar hole in its budget and announced that yet-to-be budget cuts will be forthcoming. The disquieting news was presented at an Oct. 12 school board meeting. According to a budget statement from the district, factors including overestimation of state school fund revenues, declining enrollment, and ineffective financial reporting and account practices. Together, they have led to a significant — and unexpected — budget deficit for Sherwood schools. The statement reads,...
SHERWOOD, OR
Lebanon-Express

50 years later, Dick Olsen still running for Albany council

Dick Olsen has been a part of Albany city government for 50 years. It all started with his house and neighborhood, he said. But despite his stalwart status, this year, he faces three challengers in Ward 1, which includes North Albany and downtown. Olsen was sitting on a vintage couch,...
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar

EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
CORVALLIS, OR

