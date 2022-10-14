Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado. The Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) will host the Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State has a bye the following week, but Smith said that has not played a role in this process. Starting quarterback Chance Nolan has not been cleared to return from his neck injury and Ben Gulbranson has led the team to back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO