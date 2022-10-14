Read full article on original website
Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Margin decreases
Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock fell 2.22% (As on October 18, 11:37:55 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 23 has reported 1% increase in the total sales to $7,815,000 year-over-year for the first six months of FY2023, while decreasing 8% to $3,763,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 due to delayed shipments resulting from supply chain demand challenges. Backlog on August 31, 2022 was $5,049,000, an increase of 19% compared with backlog of $4,230,000 on May 31, 2022 (the end of the fiscal Q1), and a decrease of 5% compared to backlog of $5,325,000 on February 28, 2022. Gross profit decreased 9% to $1,896,000, compared with $2,074,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The gross profit margin was 50.4% compared with 51.0% for the prior year period, primarily due to product mix. Operating income decreased 60% to $178,000 compared with $449,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to decreases in revenue and gross profit combined with increases in operating expenses. Operating margin for the quarter decreased to 4.7% compared with 11% in the prior year period. Net income decreased by 53% to $162,000, or $0.01 per share, compared with $344,000, or $0.02 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily due to a decrease in operating income in the period.
FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) misses analysts’ expectations
FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) stock fell 4.44% (As on October 18, 11:50:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed on both the top and bottom lines despite a boost from rising interest rates. Adjusted net income was $32.1 million compared to $0.64 in the previous quarter in the same quarter last year. Total deposits decreased by $537.2 million in the third quarter to $10.0 billion related to a $721.5 million decrease in public funds to $1.61 billion in the third quarter from $2.34 billion in the second quarter. The company reported provision for credit losses of $11.4 million compared with $12.3 million for the prior quarter and a mortgage segment loss of $3.7 million compared to a loss of $15.2 million for the prior quarter. Looking ahead, the company said that while it is hoping for a soft landing for the economy in the coming months, it was “taking a prudent approach” with its balance sheet by limiting growth in certain assets, maintaining appropriate capital and reserve levels, managing liquidity, and preparing for a range of economic scenarios.
Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) misses earnings estimates
Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN), with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms, stock fell 6.95% (As on October 18, 11:53:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has reported a 20.6% improvement in net income to $25.6 million, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $21.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The result overcame significantly less gain on disposition of the revenue equipment, the negative effect of Hurricane Ian on the sizable Southeast truckload and dedicated operations, and a decrease in the intermodal volumes and margins resulting from weakness in rail service aggravated by the threat of a rail labor strike in mid-September. The company continues to drive strong fleet growth with the approach to overcoming the national shortage of qualified drivers of applying a heightened emphasis on structurally improving the drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers, while also increasing the driver compensation. This growth provides momentum to the coming quarters as we began this year’s fourth quarter with 199 more of the industry’s top drivers than the company had employed at the beginning of the third quarter, and have now increased our number of drivers by 621, or 22.6%, since June 30, 2021.
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Gross Profit Decreases
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) stock fell 3.88% (As on October 14, 11:44:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, declined to 45.9% in the third quarter of 2022 from 46.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The operating income, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 21.0% in the third quarter of 2022 from 20.5% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in our operating income percentage was driven by improved operating expense leverage, which more than offset the decline in the gross profit percentage. The net earnings during the third quarter of 2022 were $284.6, an increase of 16.9% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Initiated by MKM Partners
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock fell 1.28% (As on October 10, 11:26:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Neutral rating to go with a $115 target. The company is now oering customers nationwide the convenient option to buy online and pick up orders in-store. With more than 1,250 stores located across the United States, this new buying option aims to make the customer experience even more seamless by providing a new and convenient way for customers to shop Five Below’s incredible $1-5 extreme value assortment of games, tech, arts & crafts, candy, snacks, beauty and more, as well as the Company’s ever expanding Five Beyond section with premium nds for just a little extra. In addition to shopping Five Below’s incredible selection of $1-5 nds with buy online pick up in store option, customers can conveniently shop the Company’s newly launched Five Beyond section, which is available in select stores across the country. This new area includes extreme value and seasonal products that are above $5, and include even more premium products that ‘wow’ for just a little more money, while keeping prices way below the rest.
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by JP Morgan
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock fell 0.41% (As on October 10, 11:24:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after JPMorgan downgraded the information technology services and consulting company to Neutral from Overweight while also lowering the target price for the stock to $77 from $82. Third quarter revenue is expected to be $4.98-$5.03 billion, or growth of 5.0%-6.0% (7.5%-8.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be $19.7-$19.9 billion, or growth of 6.3%-7.3% (8.5%-9.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to expand 20 basis points to 30 basis points to 15.6% – 15.7%. Full-year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.51-$4.57.
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) beats FFO expectations
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) stock fell 1.49% (As on October 18, 11:51:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders decreased $3.4 million, to $67.2 million, compared to $70.6 million, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $9.9 million, or $0.04 per Common Share, to $134.4 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, compared to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $12.3 million, or $0.05 per Common Share, to $136.8 million, or $0.70 per Common Share, compared to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $24.1 million to $332.8 million, compared to $308.7 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $11.1 million to $183.9 million, compared to $172.8 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 5.3% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 3.5%, compared to the same period in 2021.
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) posts inline sales
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) stock fell 1.19% (As on October 14, 11:46:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Demand for CMC’s finished steel products in North America was again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, resulting in year-over-year expansion of contract backlog levels. Demand from industrial end markets was stable, with conditions in most end-use applications unchanged from the sequential quarter, but improved compared to the prior year period. The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $370.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which was largely unchanged on a sequential basis, and up 75% compared to $212.0 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was driven by record margins on steel products and a significant increase in the margin over scrap on sales of downstream products.
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Buy By Argus
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock rose 0.69% (As on October 11, 12:18:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Argus upgraded the biotech giant to Buy from Hold and has a $300 target price. The company has announced that the first patient has been dosed in the global clinical study, AMETHYST. The Phase 2/3 study will evaluate the clinical efficacy and assess the safety of litifilimab (also known as BIIB059), a first in-class, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2), as compared to placebo, in participants with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). AMETHYST is expected to be conducted at approximately 238 sites worldwide and aims to enroll 474 adults with CLE. AMETHYST is a two-part, Phase 2/3, multicenter, double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of litifilimab compared to placebo. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 parts of the study will each be 52 weeks in duration. Participants will be randomized to receive subcutaneous treatment with litifilimab or placebo every four weeks for 20 weeks with an additional loading dose at Week 2. All participants will receive litifilimab during the 28-week extended treatment period from Weeks 24 to 48. The primary endpoint will assess the effect of litifilimab on skin disease activity, compared to placebo.
BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) Profit Falls
BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stock fell 1.20% (As on October 14, 11:43:11 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for exchange-traded funds and other low-risk products cushioned the hit to fee income from a global market rout, but its assets under management fell below expectations. The company’s assets under management (AUM) dropped to $7.96 trillion in the third quarter, down 16% year-on-year, as the stronger dollar dampened the value of investments in Europe and Asia. AUM declined below analysts’ expectations from about $8.5 trillion at the end of the second quarter. The threat of a global recession, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis have slammed both bonds and stocks this year. Overall net inflows were positive in the quarter, with long-term net inflows of $65 billion, as momentum from ETFs offset the hit from retail clients withdrawing about $5 billion. Year-to-date inflows amounted to $248 billion. Net inflows into ETFs were about $22 billion in the quarter, boosted by $37 billion of flows in bond ETFs.
AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) misses the analysts’ expectations
AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) stock fell 12.61% (As on October 11, 12:15:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Metal Coatings Segment (41% of sales) posted record sales of $165.8 million, up 26.2%. Improved sales were driven by pricing strategies to offset inflationary costs, and increased volume for hot-dip galvanizing within the renewables, utility, OEM, and construction markets. Results this quarter include both DAAM Galvanizing, Steel Creek Galvanizing, and the addition of AZZ Tubular Products that previously was reported as part of the divested AIS segment. Precoat Metals Segment (59% of sales) posted record sales of $240.9 million. Increased sales were driven primarily by significantly higher average selling price from paint cost pass-through. Higher operating costs driven by inflation. The Company generated year-to-date operating cash flows of $42.0 million through strong earnings and managing working capital to mitigate supply chain volatility while supporting strong sales growth. At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $14.3 million. AZZ did not purchase company stock in the second quarter and approximately $55.2 million remains on the current authorization with no expiration. Capital expenditures for continuing operations were $12.3 million during the quarter, and $2.9 million related to discontinued operations. Due to the acquisition of Precoat Metals, and the recently announced completion of the divestiture of a controlling (60%) interest in the Company’s Infrastructure Solutions segment, via the AIS JV, AZZ will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) revenue falls
VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 6.02% (As on October 11, 11:51.01:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 23 has reported net sales of $125.7 million as compared to net sales of $143.1 million in the Fiscal 2022 second quarter ended August 31, 2021, a decrease of 12.2%. The Company reported an operating loss in the Fiscal 2023 second quarter of $10.0 million as compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million in the Fiscal 2022 second quarter. As of August 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 million as compared to $27.8 million as of February 28, 2022.
Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse
Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low maintenance and eco-friendly wood-alternative decking and railing, stock rose 0.86% (As on October 17, 11:43:40 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company was downgraded by Credit Suisse from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target to $108 (implying an upside of 14.7%) from $116. Decking channel checks suggest sell-through demand will be slower in Q3 and Q4, driven by a combination of material and labor constraints, tougher compares, inflation and seasonality, Wojs notes. The analyst remains bullish on “long-term industry secular drivers” and expects sell-in to exceed sell-through in the second half of the year as channel inventories are replenished. However, he says that slower end-use sales could create a “sentiment overhang, limiting near-term stock upside.”
Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) Initiated by UBS
Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) stock rose 0.68% (As on October 10, 11:27:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after UBS started coverage on the aluminum giant with a Neutral rating and a $43 target price. Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.6 billion. Cash provided from operations was $536 million. Cash used for financing activities was $349 million, primarily related to $275 million in share repurchases, $19 million in cash dividends on common stock, and $46 million in net distributions to non-controlling interest. Cash used for investing activities was $93 million, which includes $107 million of capital expenditures and $10 million of proceeds from the April 30, 2022 sale of Alcoa’s entire ownership interest in the Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN) bauxite mine. In the first half of 2022, the Company returned $387 million of capital to stockholders through $37 million in cash dividends and $350 million in share repurchases. In July 2022, the Company announced an additional $500 million share repurchase program; $150 million remained available for share repurchases at the end of the second quarter from a prior authorization.
Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Downgraded by Analysts
Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) stock rose 0.26% (As on October 10, 11:23:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock of the open online course provider to Neutral from Buy and chopped the target price to $14 from $23. “We wait for a higher degree of visibility into sustained revenue trends (in either direction) to have a more active rating on the shares from current after hours levels,” he wrote in a client note. A Stifel analyst also cut the rating on COUR stock as he went to Hold from Buy with a $14 price target, down from $26. “We acknowledge that the long-term opportunity for Coursera is still appealing, and the company is well positioned from a balance sheet perspective with $783mm in cash/equivalents, no debt, and minimal cash usage. That being said, we see few catalysts as the company works through a period of slower growth, which management primarily attributes to macro weakness and headwinds impacting enrollments. We view the stock as a “show me” story from here as we wait for evidence of reaccelerating growth and more meaningful progress on the path to profits,” he wrote in a research note. Raymond James analysts also downgraded COUR stock.
Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:THTX) beats analysts’ expectations
Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, stock rose 0.49% (As on October 14, 11:44:54 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The Company had planned on filing a supplemental biologic licence application (“sBLA”) for its F8 formulation of tesamorelin by the end of the first quarter of calendar 2022. As the FDA asked us to do a HFS for EGRIFTA SV®, we have proactively decided to do one also for the F8 formulation. This study has been initiated and will be completed shortly after the EGRIFTA SV® HFS study. Further, Theratechnologies announced data from two poster presentations at the 24th International AIDS Conference (“AIDS 2022”) held in Montreal that provided key understandings on the potential of Trogarzo to evolve treatment paradigms for heavily treatment-experienced HIV populations on complex regimens. The Company has also received notice of approval from the FDA for the 30-Second Intravenous (“IV”) Push method of administration of Trogarzo. The Company is also conducting a study assessing an intramuscular method of administration of Trogarzo.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Profit Falls
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stock fell 1.39% (As on October 18, 11:50:26 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Net interest revenues, on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis, were $929 million, up 44.3% year over year. The rise reflected higher interest rates on interest-earning assets, partially offset by higher funding expenses and lower interest-earning assets. The net interest margin (FTE basis) expanded 37 basis points (bps) year over year to 1.05%. Total fee and other revenues declined 1.2% to $3.35 billion. The decline was due to a fall in investment management and performance fees, financing-related fees, and investment and other revenues. Investment and other revenue decreased primarily reflecting strategic equity investment gains recorded in 3Q21, partially offset by higher other trading revenue and higher disposal gains. As of Sep 30, 2022, assets under management were $1.78 trillion, down 22.9% year over year. The decline was due to lower market values and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by net inflows. Assets under custody and/or administration of $42.2 trillion declined 6.8%, primarily reflecting lower market values and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by client inflows and net new business. As of Sep 30, 2022, the common equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.1%, down from 11.8% as of Sep 30, 2021. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 5.4%, down from 5.7% as of Sep 30, 2021. Net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $319 million, down from $881 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) surpasses market’s expectations
Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stock rose 2.68% (As on October 18, 11:49:19 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations underpinned by the Federal Reserve’s rapid rate hikes. The lender benefited from higher net interest income in its third quarter, even though it added $378 million to its loan-loss reserves. Net interest income (NII) up $2.7 billion, or 24%, to $13.8 billion, driven by benefits from higher interest rates, including lower premium amortization expense, and solid loan growth. Noninterest income of $10.7 billion decreased $935 million, or 8%, as higher sales and trading revenue was more than offset by lower investment banking and asset management fees as well as lower service charges. Further, Total net charge-offs of $520 million decreased $51 million from Q2-22. Consumer net charge-offs of $459 million decreased $66 million from Q2-22, primarily driven by the absence of charge-offs associated with non-core mortgage sales – Commercial net charge-offs of $61 million remained low. Provision for credit losses was of $898 million. Net reserve build of $378 million in Q3-22 driven primarily by credit card loan growth and a dampening macroeconomic outlook. Nonperforming loans decreased $181 million from Q2-22 to $4.0 billion.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) trims capex
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) stock fell 2.15% (As on October 14, 11:42:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 80% rise in the net profit to NT$280.87 billion ($8.81 billion) but also trimmed capital spending by at least 10% for this year. Year-over-year, third quarter revenue increased 47.9% while net income increased 79.7% and diluted EPS increased 79.8%. Compared to second quarter 2022, third quarter results represented a 14.8% increase in revenue and a 18.5% increase in net income. Gross margin for the quarter was 60.4%, operating margin was 50.6%, and net profit margin was 45.8%. In the third quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 28% of total wafer revenue; 7-nanometer accounted for 26%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 54% of total wafer revenue.
Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by Oppenheimer
Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock rose 0.14% (As on October 10, 11:25:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Oppenheimer upgraded the data-center company’s stock to Outperform from Perform and has a $750 target price. To support increasing demand for the digital services essential to powering today’s businesses, EQIX, the world’s digital infrastructure company, has announced its expansion to Indonesia with plans for an approximately $74 million International Business Exchange (IBX®) data center in the heart of Jakarta. Through this expansion, Equinix will enable Indonesian businesses, as well as multinationals with a presence in Indonesia, to leverage its trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure to power their businesses. Driven by rapid business digitalization and a substantial digital-savvy population, Indonesia has emerged as Southeast Asia’s largest digital economy in value, and is expected to be a key hub of interconnection in the region. With major cloud service providers, such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud, launching cloud regions in Indonesia, the country is forecast to become the second largest public cloud market in Southeast Asia. These trends collectively raise the need for increased digital services and data center services capacity in Indonesia.
