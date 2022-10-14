Read full article on original website
Fed barrels toward another 75 basis point rate hike as high inflation persists
As elevated inflation persists, Federal Reserve officials are likely to approve another 75 basis point interest rate hike as they try to cool the U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally.
Recession warnings are hard to find in Wall Street bank earnings
It's difficult to see signs of a lurking recession in Bank of America's numbers. The company was the latest on Wall Street to offer a largely rosy assessment of the U.S. consumer. Spending on Bank of America's credit cards jumped 13% in the third quarter from a year earlier as consumers spent more on traveling and entertainment. Less affluent consumers are still sitting on savings five times what they were before the pandemic. And the number of cars the bank repossesses in any given month has been cut in half.
U.S. seeking to make it harder for Iran to sell drones to Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable.
Germany faces $85 billion hit as labor shortages intensify
As Germany grapples with an energy crisis threatening its future as an industrial leader, an acute shortage of workers is compounding problems for manufacturers already struggling to stay competitive. The lack of qualified labor -- brought on by an aging population and exacerbated by the pandemic -- is starving manufacturers...
S&P 500 bounces off make-or-break technical level
Stocks saw big gains Monday, with the S&P 500 closing above a key technical level and another giant bank coming out with solid results. A reversal of the U.K.'s vast fiscal stimulus also bolstered trader sentiment. The breadth of the rally was so strong that at one point over 99%...
United Airlines sees stronger profit after third-quarter earnings top estimates
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings (UAL.O) on Tuesday posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share for the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations for $2.28, according to Refinitiv data. That marked the company's best performance since the third quarter of 2019.
Goldman, Lockheed results buoy Wall Street
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a weak earnings season.
