ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Doc's Sports Service

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick

Odds/Point Spread: Orlando (+3) The Orlando Magic are hitting the road to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday where they will take on the Detroit Pistons. Detroit opens this matchup as 3-point favorites from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 217. The Magic took the court against the Heat...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy