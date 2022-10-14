Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardamon named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University outside linebacker Demetrius Hardamon was named the Mid-American Conference East Defensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday. It is the first career weekly accolade for Hardamon. Hardamon (senior, Beavercreek, Ohio) helped lead a team defensive effort in a win over Miami (OH). He...
Falcons, nationally-ranked Zips finish in scoreless tie
AKRON — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team, playing on the road against nationally-ranked Akron, shared the Mid-American Conference points in scoreless draw on Monday night. The Falcons battled the No. 20 ranked Zips at FirstEnergy Stadium. BGSU junior goalkeeper Brendan Graves (Perrsyburg) made a pair...
Perrysburg runners dominate NLL meet
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team took seven of the top eight spots to win the Northern Lakes League meet Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Club. The Perrysburg boys team finished as league runners-up and both Bowling Green teams finished third in...
Barlekamp, Kelley crowned at North Baltimore
Brady Barlekamp and Kaitlyn Kelley were named fall homecoming king and queen at North Baltimore High School. The crowning was held Sept. 30. Kelley is the daughter of Kim Tressler-Kelly and Tim Kelley. She participates in softball and volleyball. Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of Michigan to study forensic Anthropology.
Falcons down ranked Mississippi State for 800th victory
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bowling Green State University volleyball picked up a five-set victory over Mississippi State on Thursday to begin the Michigan Challenge. The win marks the 800th in program history for the Falcons while also going down as Coach Danijela Tomic’s 175th win as the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons.
Perrysburg, Eastwood ranked in Ohio high school football poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28. Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172. 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148. 3. Canfield 7-1 110. 4. Mount Orab Western...
Local Briefs
MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee will begin its second season of the First Pres Maumee Afternoon Recital Series on Thursday at 1 p.m., with an organ program featuring George Blackney. Blackney will present at organ recital entitled “Eclectricity,” a program where the musical selections are introduced with...
12 aces lead Falcons to weekend sweep over CMU
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over Central Michigan on Saturday with a 3-0 victory. The 3-0 win marks the fourth straight 3-0 sweep against the Chippewas for the Falcons and the seventh consecutive win. The win moves the Falcons to 12-7 on the season while being 7-1 within the Mid-American Conference and 6-1 at home.
Herald holds 4th ward BG meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold his 51st Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. Refreshments will be provided.
Way library presents Detroit’s own ‘Willie the Wonder’
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host 18-Year Major League Baseball Great Willie Horton to talk about his book “Willie Horton: 23: Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers’ First Black Great.”. The event will be Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. In this new autobiography, Horton...
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
COLLEGE GRADUATES
Spencer Tye, Perrysburg, has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nearly 1,600 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement. Conlan Varty of Bloomdale received a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Joshua Tasma of Perrysburg received a...
Dylan Andrew Hope
Dylan Andrew Hope died unexpectedly October 12, 2022, at the age of 28. He was born in Toledo on January 9, 1994, to Rodney Hope and Katrina (Raynor) McAfee who survive. He is also survived by his fiancé, Serena Reed and their children, Aiden and Lilly Hope, and stepdaughter, Lyda Reed; his stepfather he called Dad, Tony McAfee; brother, Aiden Hope; sisters, Marissa (David) Jones, Selena (Jose) Castillo, Angelica (Tristin) Castillo; and grandparents, Travis and Selena Nelson. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, James and Velma Whitford, and Gilbert and Dorothy Raynor.
BGSU Department of Theatre and Film presents ‘The Harvest’
The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “The Harvest” Oct. 20-29 in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. Written by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Harvest” centers around a group of young Idahoans who are embarking on a mission trip to the Middle East. The pressures of preparing for the trip forces each of the characters to grapple with fears, doubts, identity and their place in a church that promises safety and a meaningful life, but exacts a price for those as it imposes a worldview that is governed by immutable rights and wrongs.
Cheryl C. Bear
Cheryl C. Bear, 75, of Fostoria, passed away at 7:14 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Fostoria to the late Robert S. and Myrtle (Tigner) Carr. She married Robert J. Bear and they were divorced. Cheryl in survived...
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
Proposed BG anti-discrimination change draws crowd of speakers
A proposed amendment to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance drew a number of speakers and a large crowd to Bowling Green City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. A total of 14 speakers addressed the issue; the ordinance received its second reading during the meeting. The legislation would amend Section...
Mary Jane Miller
Mary Jane Miller died at Wood County Hospital On October 17, 2022. Her son Michael was at her side. Mary Jane was born in La Rue, Ohio on March 22, 1932. Her parents were Clayton and Edna (nee Crumlick) Barden. She is survived by her sister Roxie, brother Ken, sons Michael and Gary and daughter in law Tina. Also granddaughters Christina, Mary, Jennifer and six great grandchildren.
Haunted history with the Black Swamp Medicine Girls at Way library
PERRYSBURG — The Black Swamp Medicine Girls, Jeanne Caryer and Susan Wiesehan, will regale attendees with haunted tales of history at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., on Thursday at 7 p.m. During their presentation, they will explore the history of lobotomies, insane asylums and other horrors of...
