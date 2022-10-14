Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Get The Daemon Hype, And People Have Thoughts
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
‘Watchmen’ Comic Co-Creator Alan Moore Says He Told HBO Showrunner Damon Lindelof, “I Don’t Want Anything To Do With You Or Your Show”
At TCA in 2019, showrunner Damon Lindelof fielded a lot of questions about his upcoming Watchmen series for HBO. Specifically, he was asked about how the small screen project may or may not connect to the classic comic series of the same name, which ran over 12 issues run from 1986-87. “We are not going to mess with it, it’s canon,” he declared. However, Lindelof did admit his relationship with the comic’s notoriously prickly and private co-creator, Alan Moore, was predictably rocky. He did not elaborate at length about his interactions with Moore, who long-ago-announced his intention to have nothing to do with adaptations...
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
