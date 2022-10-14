Read full article on original website
pagevalleynews.com
‘Set the course of our country’… vote
So many of us tend to vote only during presidential years, neglecting to vote in two-year, mid-term election years for congressional and local offices. If we have learned anything from the election of 2020, we learned how important it is to vote for all those who represent our interests be it for city, county, state or country offices.
Augusta Free Press
The strange political bedfellows in the Augusta County-Nexus Services dustup
Politics is sure making for some strange bedfellows in Augusta County, which is blowing up over controversial comments made by the Commonwealth’s attorney at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. You almost need a scorecard to keep track of who’s who and where they all fit in. I’ll...
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
pagevalleynews.com
Economic Development and Tourism director leaving department on Friday
LURAY, Oct. 17 — After this week, Page County will be without a director of Economic Development and Tourism. Nina Long Fox, who has held the position since March 8, 2021 will officially step down on Friday. No official reason has been given. “I hate Nina is leaving,” County...
pagevalleynews.com
Rebecca Jean ‘Becky’ May Shifflett
Rebecca Jean “Becky” May Shifflett, 75, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022 with her husband and family by her side. Becky was born on January 29, 1947 in Page County, and was the oldest daughter of the late Glenn and Betty Jean May of Shenandoah.
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
pagevalleynews.com
Barry Allan Presgraves
Barry Allan Presgraves, 79, of Luray, Va. passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on April 3, 1943. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at The Bradley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m....
pagevalleynews.com
Halloween events planned at River Park Oct. 31
SHENANDOAH, Oct. 11 — At last week’s meeting, members of the Shenandoah Council heard plans for the Town’s upcoming Halloween events planned for Monday, Oct. 31. Shenandoah’s Halloween Costume Parade kicks things off at 4 p.m. at the Shenandoah Landing and River Park. Town Clerk Lora Jenkins informed the Council that her photo of last year’s parade made the cover of Shenandoah Valley Monthly magazine. The River Park is located at 315 Morrison Road.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
pagevalleynews.com
Dwight Thomas Griffith
Dwight Thomas Griffith, 75, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born on June 24, 1947, in Luray and was a son of the late Gilbert Thomas Griffith and Doris Phillips Griffith. Dwight worked as an equipment operator for Shenandoah National Park for 18 years and...
pagevalleynews.com
Betty Hendricks Kite
Betty Hendricks Kite, 87, of Elkton passed away October 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Kite was born August 6, 1935 in Martinsville, Virginia and was the daughter of the late James C. and Mamie Carrico Hendricks. Mrs. Kite was a faithful member of the Shenandoah...
theriver953.com
News Maker Meghan Bowers on HSWC Thrift Store
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) has a number of exciting things coming that will support their ongoing efforts to help homeless pets in the county. We spoke with HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
royalexaminer.com
County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden
The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items. First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
Augusta Free Press
Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton
Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
WHSV
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office recently received grant funding to add four additional school resource officers within Rockingham County Public Schools. Two of those positions have been filled, with one new SRO being placed at Wilbur Pence Middle School and the other new hire...
royalexaminer.com
Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.
WUSA
Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Harrisonburg, Virginia gathering
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor gathering in Virginia, police said. Someone fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, city police said in a statement. Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
