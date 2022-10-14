ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGoaI_0iZCp6C000
The 'Camp Deck' room option. Photo Credit: Kinship Landing.

Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!

Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.

While Colorado is full of places that offer some of the best backcountry camping in the world, it's also a state where plenty of glamping options can be found.

A recent analysis from Upgraded Points compared 13 different ranking factors across American cities on a hunt to find the 'best places to glamp' and two Colorado spots ended up landing among the top 20 places nationwide.

Considering factors like number of glamping listings, pricing, and local recreation, Colorado Springs ranked 6th overall and Boulder ranked 10th. The top spot nationwide was Asheville, North Carolina.

One glamping option in Colorado Springs is especially unique – camping from the comfort of a new downtown hotel. Kinship Landing has a room option that allows guests to pitch a tent on turf, while not missing out on having a fire pit, a bathroom, bluetooth speakers, and a stunning view. Read more about this unique option here.

See the full analysis and read more about the methodology here.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

One of 2022's top Halloween attractions in the U.S. found in Colorado

According to ScareFactor.com, one of the top ten best Halloween attractions in the United States is found in Colorado. Hell Scream Haunted House, located in Colorado Springs, ranked ninth overall on the website's list of spooky attractions to visit in 2022. The website evaluated each haunt's scare factor, entertainment value, special effects, costuming, and cast to make the determination. "It is truly a rare experience for us to reach the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Award-winning, record-holding Colorado Springs senior lives to run

Many have tried and all have succumbed to Mary Smith’s mighty tailwind. Even from a distance, Smith cuts an impressive image as she stands on the Rampart High School track. With her snow-white pixie haircut, black shirt, black Spandex shorts, white-rimmed sunglasses and teal blue and gray spiked Saucony Ballista MD running shoes, you might think twice about tangling with her in a foot race.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data

If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put Polis on the defensive throughout the debate — a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy — that occurred at a crucial moment of the election season, just before voters start getting...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado home values to increase in 15 markets, expected to decline in one

It's no secret to America's homeowners – property value forecasts have been all over the place in recent months. One place the tumultuous nature of this market has been put on display is on real estate website Zillow, where nationwide year-over-year growth in February was predicted to be 17.8 percent by February 2023. That number has since been downgraded several times, including to 7.8 percent year-over-year growth in a July report, further dropping to 1.2 percent year-over-year growth in a September report. ...
COLORADO STATE
K99

What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?

I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale

A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy