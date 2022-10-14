Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
KFDM-TV
Driver who struck and killed off-duty deputy indicted for federal firearms violation
BEAUMONT — A man charged in the death of a beloved off-duty Jefferson County deputy Is now in federal custody. A federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Michael David Miller of Kountze for a federal firearms violation. A Jefferson County grand jury had already indicted Miller for Intoxication Manslaughter.
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 30 years for man it convicted of murder in Avery Trace shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury has decided on 30 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for a murder defendant. The jury in Judge John Stevens' court convicted Kylan Bazile, 24, last Friday in the shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. The jury began the punishment phase Friday...
KFDM-TV
Silent Witness initiative supports victims of domestic violence
BEAUMONT — If you drive by the Beaumont Police Department today, you'll find something that stands out from what you'd normally see. BPD is participating in the Silent Witness initiative. This program began in 1990 in order to support victims and educate the public about domestic violence. The Red...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont first responders give children a glimpse into public service careers
BEAUMONT — An event on Saturday may have inspired some Southeast Texas children to want to grow up to be police officers, firefighters, paramedics or other first responders. The men and women in those careers made time to share what they do in their jobs on a daily basis.
KFDM-TV
Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
KFDM-TV
Governor Abbott exclusive: Abortion, low bonds, rising crime, PN-G mascot debate
BEAUMONT — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has wrapped up a roundtable discussion in Beaumont, highlighting the growing fentanyl threat, followed by an exclusive one-on-one interview with KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn. Abbott blames President Biden's border policy for the drastic increase in the synthetic drug. Governor Abbott says he's seeking...
KFDM-TV
The Agape Way Foundation in Beaumont bringing awareness to violence against women of color
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont domestic violence foundation hosted its inaugural ball to not only honor trailblazing women in the community, but to advocate for women of color who have experienced domestic violence. Tara Parramore is the organizer of the Inaugural Black Monarch Ball held Sunday and presented by The...
KFDM-TV
Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson Co. providing residents with voting information
PORT ARTHUR — The Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson County is working to provide residents with voting information ahead of elections on Nov. 8. The coalition says it's a non-partisan group and wants people in the Latino community to be familiar with candidates on the ballot. The group held...
KFDM-TV
Candlelight vigil set for Tuesday to honor memories of Port Neches-Groves student
To help comfort broken hearts, Port Neches-Groves High School will hold a candlelight vigil for Morgan Christian, a student who died on Friday of an unexpected medical-related problem. The PN-G family has been grieving following the loss of the high school student. The candlelight vigil is set for Tuesday, Oct....
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits the John Jay French Museum's annual Pumpkin Walk
TEXAS — The historic John Jay French Museum is hosting its annual Pumpkin Walk on Saturday, October 22, on the museum grounds from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. KFDM's Tan Radford has more. Read more from the press release below:. Get ready for the annual Pumpkin Walk held on...
