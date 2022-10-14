ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC San Diego

Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023

Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days

People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
PERSONAL FINANCE
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Social Security Raise May Set a Record

Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Huge Social Security increase comes with drawbacks for some seniors

The biggest increase in Social Security benefits in four decades is largely a welcomed development for retirees grappling with runaway inflation. But the 8.7% bump in monthly payments next year comes with drawbacks for some seniors. Some retirees may find they owe taxes on their benefits for the first time,...
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7 percent next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7 percent boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
BUSINESS
CNET

Everything Need to Know About Social Security's Big Benefit Hike for 2023

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security checks next year will be 8.7%, the Social Security Administration reported Thursday, reflecting ongoing inflation in the US. It's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit 11.2%, and a considerable boost above this year's not-unimpressive 5.9% COLA. In fact, the annual...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Recipients to see historic boost in benefits next year

Millions across America will see a significant increase in their Social Security benefits in 2023. Recipients can expect a historic Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% in their benefits due to high inflation rates — the largest benefit increase in 40 years. Benefits for Social Security will also include a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums.
ECONOMY
