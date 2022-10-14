Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 72?
When you delay Social Security benefits beyond your full retirement age, your benefit amount will continue to increase up until age 70 with a maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 in 2022. Social Security...
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
7 Changes to Social Security in 2023
From what beneficiaries are paid monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America's top retirement program.
Social Security increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year.
Here's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
What's possible isn't what's probable.
Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days
People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?
News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
After a big cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, Social Security retirees are expecting another big increase for next year.
Social Security Raise May Set a Record
Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune
If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.
AOL Corp
Huge Social Security increase comes with drawbacks for some seniors
The biggest increase in Social Security benefits in four decades is largely a welcomed development for retirees grappling with runaway inflation. But the 8.7% bump in monthly payments next year comes with drawbacks for some seniors. Some retirees may find they owe taxes on their benefits for the first time,...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7 percent next year
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7 percent boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Social Security: 2023 COLA to Rise 8.7% for its Biggest Gain in Four Decades
As expected, the Social Security Administration on Thursday announced its biggest annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than four decades, with Social Security recipients set to get an 8.7% boost to their 2023 monthly payments. The announcement was made following the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI)...
Social Security: Can I Still Collect Benefits If I Retire Abroad?
If you're eligible to receive Social Security benefits, you may receive your payments outside of the U.S. However, the Social Security Administration has noted that there are countries to which they...
CNET
Everything Need to Know About Social Security's Big Benefit Hike for 2023
The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security checks next year will be 8.7%, the Social Security Administration reported Thursday, reflecting ongoing inflation in the US. It's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit 11.2%, and a considerable boost above this year's not-unimpressive 5.9% COLA. In fact, the annual...
CNET
Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Is 8.7%, the Largest Increase in Four Decades
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 will be 8.7%, the US Social Security Administration announced Thursday, adding approximately $145 a month to the average check for the more than 70 million Americans receiving benefits. The adjustment reflects the largest increase to Social Security since 1981, when the...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Recipients to see historic boost in benefits next year
Millions across America will see a significant increase in their Social Security benefits in 2023. Recipients can expect a historic Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% in their benefits due to high inflation rates — the largest benefit increase in 40 years. Benefits for Social Security will also include a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0