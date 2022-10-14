ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Michelle Lewis flying high with her Kearney travel business

KEARNEY — Once upon a time, Michelle Lewis was a bored housewife. Married and the mother of three, she signed up for a class on interior design at the community college near her home in Derby, Kansas, but the class was canceled. On a whim, Lewis replaced it with...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Railside District shedding some light on downtown Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Changes are on the way for the Railside District, and for those changes officials will be looking back for inspiration. What they came up with is Festoon lighting, the lights will start going up starting Tuesday, and in addition to hanging the lights, Grand Island Utilities will also have to put up two poles along Third Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man shot over weekend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings City Planning Commission to discuss "racino" plans

HASTINGS, Neb. — Plans for a horse racing track and casino are back in the spotlight in Hastings. The City Planning Commission will decide whether to recommend plans for a "racino" in Hastings on Tuesday during a public hearing at 4 p.m. The city council had denied plans back...
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Fire crews battle structure fire near Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. According to Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, fire crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue, northeast of Hastings, referencing a detached structure on fire.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins

HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
HASTINGS, NE

