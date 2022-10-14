Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal over racist remarks
A shocking recording of racist comments by the Los Angeles City Council president has laid bare tensions over political power.
Protest held outside LA Councilman Kevin de León's home as calls for his resignation continue
Protesters showed up outside L.A. Councilman Kevin De León's home and members of local indigenous communities marched in downtown, demanding the resignation of De León and Gil Cedillo.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood sued for breach of contract for Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project
The city of Inglewood is being sued by a vendor for breach of contract, violating state requirements for “good faith and fair dealing” in construction contracts, providing defective plans, withholding retention money, and failing to fully compensate for work performed for the Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project 3.
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
Latino Contractor Alleges Discrimination, Whistleblower Retaliation by Firm
A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino.
The LA City Council Scandal, the Cost of Lying & CA. Digital License Plates
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The LA City Council Scandal, the Cost of Lying & CA. Digital License Plates
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County
The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Comments / 0