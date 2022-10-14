Read full article on original website
UCSD administrators apologize for lecturer's 'disrespectful and racist' remarks captured on video in class
Students are 'split' over whether the instructor, Robert Ternansky, should be fired, according to the Associated Students president.
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
Man shot dead on Del Cerro road
San Diego police responded to a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. Sunday, indicating a man was down in the street on the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to a press release from Lt. Adam T. Sharki.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego
10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing
A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
One-Time San Diego Resident Linked to ISIS Set to Be Sentenced for Terrorism Charges
A former San Diego resident who pleaded guilty to federal charges for providing money and other resources to support terrorist activities in Syria is expected to be sentenced Monday. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi admitted in San Diego federal court in December that he wired funds for the purpose of taking part...
SDSU film and television studio to be built in Chula Vista
San Diego State University has recently announced its plans on building a state-of-the-art film studio in Chula Vista, as an extension of the film and television department. Within the past few months, the Television, Film and New Media Studios (TFNMS) and the Cinematic Arts Academic Center & Library project went from an idea being tossed around to a bona fide project with a fund of $89 million and a proposed size of 168,000 square feet.
Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego
Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Two to try in Carlsbad: Well-known chefs helm newly opened Fresco Cocina and Polo Steakhouse
Chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, both with long cooking histories in North County, are exploring Latin and American cuisine. North County restaurant fans are familiar with the names and cooking of chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, who have both run restaurant kitchens in the region for more than 15 years.
Motorcyclist wins record $10.8 million settlement against federal government
A motorcyclist who lost a leg in a freeway crash caused by a Navy sailor in National City has reached a $10.8 million settlement with the federal government.
New San Diego Chicken mural stirring up controversy among some Padres fans
A new mural in downtown San Diego is stirring up controversy with some Padres fans ahead of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
