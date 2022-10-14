ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego

10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
NBC San Diego

Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools

As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU film and television studio to be built in Chula Vista

San Diego State University has recently announced its plans on building a state-of-the-art film studio in Chula Vista, as an extension of the film and television department. Within the past few months, the Television, Film and New Media Studios (TFNMS) and the Cinematic Arts Academic Center & Library project went from an idea being tossed around to a bona fide project with a fund of $89 million and a proposed size of 168,000 square feet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego

Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"

Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
