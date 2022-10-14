ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

Hadley family influence still seen

The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Gray named to replace Vaughn on Planning Board

The Mount Airy Planning Board has lost one member, but gained another. Calvin Vaughn, who was appointed to the board in 2019, decided to step down after serving one term that recently expired. Vaughn had joined the group in the wake of a decision by city officials that year to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Festival a mecca for unique items

Therapeutic cherry pit packs to microwave bowl cozies. Terri Johnson displays a microwave cozy from her Cattle Dog Crafts operation. Wendy Carter is busy selling therapeutic cherry pit packs from her vendor station, which are used to relieve a laundry list of discomforts. The cherry pits are imported from a...
TENNESSEE STATE
kiss951.com

List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina

It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Local native serving in elite Navy unit

The U.S. Navy Seabees are a specialized group of enlisted personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry, and a Mount Airy native is among their ranks. Eighty years ago, members of the Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

The festival is underway

Sugarloaf Mountain Band took to the stage Friday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival. Sugarloaf is one of more than 30 bands scheduled to play this weekend. Members are, from left, Mike Pyburn, Kenny Grubbs, Pat Hiatt, Todd Beverly and Elvin McMillian. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Early voting starts this week in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians. “Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said. “Early voting is usually...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Henrico Citizen

Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Adkins records career win No. 100

Coach J.K. Adkins watches as the 2022 Granite Bears take sole possession of the Northwest 1A Conference’s top spot by defeating Starmount 43-7. J.K. Adkins is pictured as East Wilkes head coach during the 2017 season. News File Photo. Mount Airy varsity head coach J.K. Adkins talks with campers...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy