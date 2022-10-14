Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy News
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
Mount Airy News
Gray named to replace Vaughn on Planning Board
The Mount Airy Planning Board has lost one member, but gained another. Calvin Vaughn, who was appointed to the board in 2019, decided to step down after serving one term that recently expired. Vaughn had joined the group in the wake of a decision by city officials that year to...
Mount Airy News
Festival a mecca for unique items
Therapeutic cherry pit packs to microwave bowl cozies. Terri Johnson displays a microwave cozy from her Cattle Dog Crafts operation. Wendy Carter is busy selling therapeutic cherry pit packs from her vendor station, which are used to relieve a laundry list of discomforts. The cherry pits are imported from a...
kiss951.com
List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina
It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
WITN
One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Mount Airy News
Local native serving in elite Navy unit
The U.S. Navy Seabees are a specialized group of enlisted personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry, and a Mount Airy native is among their ranks. Eighty years ago, members of the Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C...
North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina restaurant has wowed its way onto more than one of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 lists. On Sept. 27, Tripadvisor revealed its lists of some of the most outstanding restaurants in the country and the world based on diner recommendations. The Restaurant at Gideon […]
Mount Airy News
The festival is underway
Sugarloaf Mountain Band took to the stage Friday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival. Sugarloaf is one of more than 30 bands scheduled to play this weekend. Members are, from left, Mike Pyburn, Kenny Grubbs, Pat Hiatt, Todd Beverly and Elvin McMillian. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
Doctors said they've seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
Early voting starts this week in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians. “Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said. “Early voting is usually...
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
Mount Airy News
Adkins records career win No. 100
Coach J.K. Adkins watches as the 2022 Granite Bears take sole possession of the Northwest 1A Conference’s top spot by defeating Starmount 43-7. J.K. Adkins is pictured as East Wilkes head coach during the 2017 season. News File Photo. Mount Airy varsity head coach J.K. Adkins talks with campers...
Freeze watch in effect for counties across Central Virginia
The freeze watch will be in effect from late Tuesday night, Oct. 18, until Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, and it is expected that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees could be possible.
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Early voting | You can register and vote at one-stop early voting in North Carolina
Voters can same-day register at any one-stop early voting site in their county from Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, November 5.
Bobcat population in North Carolina increasing, wildlife officials say
(WGHP) — Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say the state’s bobcat population continues to increase. Over the last 50 years, the bobcat population has rebounded due to habitat restoration work and the NCWRC’s authorization of bobcat hunting and trapping season in all regions of NC. Bobcats are about twice the size of […]
Comments / 0