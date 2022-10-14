ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets offense makes huge change in win over Packers

At last, the New York Jets turned back the clock and ran their offense around 12 personnel. When the New York Jets paid a combined $25 million in guaranteed money to sign free-agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, it seemed like they had a clear plan: to run an offense that was predicated upon heavy usage of 12 personnel packages (1 RB, 2 TE).
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jets up 10-3; Randall Cobb carted to locker room

There’s been a touchdown at Lambeau Field. One play after Zach Wilson hit Corey Davis for a 41-yard gain, Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios ran for a 20-yard touchdown. The third quarter score is the first touchdown of the day and it puts the Jets up 10-3 with nearly seven minutes off the clock in the second half.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: GB 'Certain' to Eye WR Trade; Steelers' Chase Claypool 'Makes Sense'

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly believed to be heavily in the market for wide receiver help as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple general managers are "certain" the Packers want a wideout amid a disappointing 3-3 start to the season that has featured back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jets roll over Packers 27-10

The Jets will be flying home with a three-game winning streak. Breece Hall ran for a touchdown and the defense made life miserable for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The three-game winning streak is the first for the Jets since the 2019 season and it gives them a 4-2 record ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Denver.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy