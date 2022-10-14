ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Depth Chart: The BYU game

By Taylor Jones
Arkansas looks to get back into the win column on Saturday by traveling to Provo, Utah to face the BYU Cougars.

Arkansas has lost three games in a row, but they have a sense of confidence considering that they went through a similar rough patch last season.

“I think the difference in this year and last year when we went on a three-game losing streak was the health of the team was a little better, and we had won four instead of three before the losses and our next game was UAPB, not BYU,” Pittman said. “But we can still go back on us losing three straight and still finishing in the top 25…. We haven’t lost the team or anything. I think we’ll have a great week of practice. Plan to get our QB back and hopefully Slusher.”

The headline to the Razorback depth chart is the return of KJ Jefferson. Jefferson, who missed last week’s game at Mississippi State, returned to practice this week.

Here is a look at how Arkansas will lineup this Saturday at BYU.

Quarterback

QB1- K.J. Jefferson (backup: Malik Hornsby)

Running Back

RB1- Raheim Sanders (backup: AJ Green)

Wide Receiver

WR1- Matt Landers (backup: Ketron Jackson) WR2- Warren Thompson (backup: Jaedon Wilson) WR3- Jadon Haselwood (backup: Bryce Stephens)

Tight End

TE1: Trey Knox (Backup: Nathan Bax/Hudson Henry)

Offensive Line

LT: Luke Jones (backup: Andrew Chamblee) LG: Brady Latham (backup: Jalen St. John) C: Ricky Stromberg (backup: Patrick Kutas) RG: Beaux Limmer (backup: E'Marion Harris) RT: Dalton Wagner (backup: Ty'kieast Crawford)

Defensive Line

DE1: Landon Jackson (backup: Jashaud Stewart) DE2: Zach Williams (backup: Jordan Domineck) DT1: Eric Gregory (backup: Terry Hampton) DT2: Isaiah Nichols (backup: Cam Ball)

Linebackers

LB1:  Bumper Pool (backup: Jordan Crook) LB2: Drew Sanders (backup: Chris Paul Jr.)

Defensive backs

CB1: Dwight McGlothern (backup: Keuan Parker) CB2: Malik Chavis (backup: Hudson Clark) S1: Latavius Brini (backup: Khari Johnson) S2: Simeon Blair (backup: Jayden Johnson) Nickel1: Myles Slusher (backup: Jayden Johnson)

